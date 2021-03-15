The founder of Gallina de Piel, David Seijas, in the foreground, with Guillem Sanz, CEO. CESC GARSOT

He spent more than a decade helping to build El Bulli’s history as a sommelier and in 2015 he began to write his own, Gallina de Piel. In the absence of his own wineries and vineyards, David Seijas has established alliances that allow him to produce wines with the restoration as the main destination. In 2018 the first bottles were put into circulation and the company closed 2020 with a turnover of around 500,000 euros.

Seijas ‘learning between the hustle and bustle and the bottles they served in the Adrià brothers’ restaurant has left its mark on their wines. “When I was there what I did was try to understand wine and gastronomy. What happened to the wine at each table, which ones they asked of you, which ones were finished… ”, he says by phone. “The day to day in the restaurant was quite hard and it took a lot of time. Between 2011, which closed, and 2015, when we were with Bullipedia, is when the project began to take shape ”, recalls the founder, born in Seva, Barcelona, ​​40 years ago.

He wanted his wines to be “very gastronomic”, for the trip to be back and forth to the restaurant, passing through the vineyards and the winery. “That they are driven by the fruit, that they have acidity, freshness, that they are not dominated by the wood … They are nuances that help them to respect culinary elaborations very well”, asserts the businessman. To put his idea into action, the first thing he considered was to find a partner, “a business person, but with sensitivity in the world of wine.” The chosen one was Guillem Sanz, current executive director. The second was to look for warehouses from which to buy raw materials and rent a space for development. “This was easy because with each and every one of them there is a friendship and a long-standing acquaintance. They have helped me from the beginning, ”says Seijas.

The four Gallina de Piel wines come from different autonomous communities, specifically, from Aragon, Catalonia and Galicia. “This gives you the advantage of doing things interpreting the landscape with its native varieties and with people who know the territory well, who have been there for many years,” he says. At this moment, there are 14 people working in the company, whose name is inspired by a quote from Johan Cruyff, Barcelona player and coach, who died in 2016. “Gastronomy and wines make our hair stand on end and even if you know more or less, the emotion is there. And then there is the point of humor, taking advantage of this phrase ”, he points out.

Last year they produced between 35,000 and 40,000 bottles that were well received and, although they have reinvested in the growth and improvement of the brand, they are already in the green numbers. Now is the time to expand the family: “We are developing the new wines. Two are going to be safe in April, ”says Seijas. They also have the publication of a book in their hands and continue with the online gastronomic experiences with which they began as a result of the pandemic.