Eduardo Cifuentes, president of the Special Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP) of Colombia.

Eduardo Cifuentes has been head of Colombia’s Special Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP) for three months, a court that last week faced the most crucial moment since it began to function in 2017. The president of the justice system in charge of investigating and Judging the most serious crimes perpetrated during the war reflects, in statements to EL PAÍS, on the importance of the imputation of the former leadership of the FARC. His words are at the same time a photograph of the climate the country is experiencing, which a little more than four years ago was split in two before the agreements that managed to end half a century of armed conflict and led to the demobilization of the guerrillas, today converted in political party.

The magistrate was born in 1954 in Popayán, in Cauca, one of the departments hardest hit by violence, and has a long career as a jurist. He was a member of the Constitutional Court, was an ombudsman and a lawyer. In November, he replaced Patricia Linares as the head of the JEP, a jurisdiction that arose under the Havana agreements reached by former President Juan Manuel Santos, whose purpose is to clarify the truth and repair the victims. In exchange for admitting the atrocities committed, the court contemplates alternative penalties for the condemned, whether they are ex-guerrillas or military. The so-called Chamber of Recognition of the jurisdiction instructs seven major processes and on January 28 – two and a half years after the former leaders of the FARC, led by Rodrigo Londoño, alias Timochenko, sit on the bench – charged eight ex-commanders with kidnapping, one of the systematic practices of the insurgent organization that provoked the most rejection in society.

Cifuentes is aware of his responsibility, measures his words and asks to answer the questions in writing. Peace in Colombia still divides the political class. The current president, Iván Duque, tried to reform the JEP, although the Constitutionalist did not allow it, and the radical right-wing of the ruling party, the Democratic Center, led by former president Álvaro Uribe, has not stopped pressuring the court asking its dismantling. The magistrate emphasizes that the JEP’s mission is precisely to avoid impunity and defends that “former FARC combatants surrendered their weapons. Now what they must deliver is the truth and they have begun to do so, because this first decision has also been fed by their first free versions ”.

Question. What is your reflection on the ruling of imputation to the former leadership of the FARC?

Answer. The peace agreement is alive and is applied. The indictment is a transcendental decision for the transition process to a stable and lasting peace in Colombia. Colombian history was characterized by the fact that the peace processes ended with the demobilization of the armed actors and with unconditional amnesties for the crimes committed. The formula has had to change. Now it is peace without impunity. Never in the judicial history of the country have we had a judicial case of this magnitude, in which a crime committed by an armed organization was documented in such an exhaustive manner and the most responsible for this form of crime were selected. This is the first result in all this work that the JEP has been doing to show the degraded nature of the armed conflict in Colombia and the damage caused to its population. We hope little by little to show how that path towards the horror that the victims experienced was like and to be able to name the evil and conjure it up.

P. But what significance and scope does it have for Colombian society?

R. This time, thanks to the JEP, the atrocities of the conflict will not pass. The impunity that had been assumed to be normal in the Colombian landscape is beginning to be dismantled. Colombia is a country in which the rate of impunity is very high. Many years ago there was talk of a figure close to 95% impunity. In the case of serious human rights violations, we had become accustomed to the fact that those responsible were not known and that the victims never received justice. Impunity, as many studies carried out in Colombia have shown, is one of the main causes of violence in the country. In the absence of state justice, people resorted to private ways of doing justice, thereby increasing the number of victims and eroding the legitimacy of the state and their own sovereignty. The JEP, in a short time, has managed to show that it is possible to do justice with respect to international crimes committed. But knowledge of the facts is not enough. That is what the JEP has just contributed with this judicial order. Now what is needed is the act of recognition of the accused. If this is not given, it has been indicated that then they will be able to face, if they are sentenced after exhausting a procedure adversarial, penalties up to 20 years in prison.

P. The JEP began to instruct the cases two and a half years ago. What is your assessment of the work of the Special Jurisdiction for Peace?

R. This is a jurisdiction that has emerged in a very difficult environment, with attacks from various sectors and with unsuccessful attempts to modify it or eliminate it altogether. As judges, we should instead focus exclusively on our mission of investigating and punishing those most responsible for the most serious crimes committed in the Colombian conflict. To begin, a system crime logic was applied and seven macro cases, which involve a capital letter macrovictimization. This first decision will be followed by others that will also expose the most serious violations of human rights and international humanitarian law. The balance of the work of the JEP needs more time to settle, since what it is about is that a genuine humanitarian awareness and a transformation that ends the repetition of cycles of violence emerges both in society and in individuals. this policy or of any kind. The rejection of the atrocities that this first decision has unleashed goes in that direction.

P. And what disposition have they found on the part of the ex-guerrillas?

R. They have 30 business days to study the car and make a decision on it. If they choose to acknowledge their responsibility, they can access their own sanctions, which are sanctions that restrict freedom, from 5 to 8 years, and have a restorative purpose. But if they choose not to acknowledge, they go through the process adversarial ‘ in which the Investigation and Accusation Unit will evaluate the case and may accuse, if the evidence so indicates, before the court. If the appearing parties are defeated in court they can face a penalty of 15 to 20 years in prison. The former FARC combatants surrendered their weapons. Now, what they must deliver is the truth and they have begun to do so, as this first decision has also been fed by their first free versions, which have been verified by the JEP. If the will to tell the truth and assume responsibility is maintained, the success of the peace implementation process is largely ensured and an avenue of reconciliation is opened by appealing to restorative justice in which the victims are central protagonists. The allegations made are based on a truth that does not hide the seriousness of the facts, since only in this way can an acknowledgment of responsibility be expected that is equal to the damage and suffering inflicted on the victims and that fairly delimits the space where it must operate – that is our hope – national reconciliation.

P. How are those macro cases?

R. There are seven macro cases in the Recognition Room. The others are progressing at a good pace and we hope that they too will issue orders to determine facts and conduct in a short time. But there are also lines of investigation that have been opened or are about to be opened, such as sexual violence, forced disappearance, displacement, effects on indigenous peoples, among others. In other words, the Special Jurisdiction for Peace continues to work hard to be able to give the victims and the Colombian population in general a final judicial account of what happened in the Colombian conflict, with the determination of those most responsible for the crimes committed.

P. What is your opinion of the pressure from these political sectors?

R. Colombians are aligned with peace. Some political sectors may not feel comfortable or even feel intimidated with the institutions created by the peace agreement, such as the JEP. But it is difficult for me to think that they are against peace and truth. I hope that the critics will end up understanding that the criminal truths of the conflict can no longer be hidden and that the victims, who are more than nine million Colombians, cannot have their right to justice expropriated. For the victims, the JEP is the last chance for justice, and we are not going to fail them. For the perpetrators who admit the whole truth and take responsibility, the JEP is also the last chance within the country to rebuild its existence and to reconcile with the victims and democracy.

P. I ask you for a reflection from the place you occupy in the JEP, which is an institution whose work seeks reconciliation. How has the country changed since the agreements were signed?

R. The justice component of the peace agreement is essential to achieve a solid and strong democracy that safeguards the rights of the people living in Colombia. Our horizon of action is the protection of the rights of the victims. To do this we must find out the truth of what happened. Without truth there can be no justice and without knowing what happened, measures to guarantee non-repetition cannot be established. The truth may be uncomfortable for many sectors, but it is our job to reveal what happened. Little by little we are getting closer to the complete truth of what happened, to the structural causes of the conflict, to the third parties who promoted or financed it, to those who bear the maximum responsibility for what happened. Without this determination of responsibility, reconciliation is not possible. Victims can, if they think so, forgive, but first they must know to whom. As soon as the final peace agreement was signed, there was a significant reduction in crime in Colombia, even the number of deaths of soldiers was reduced to almost zero.

Eduardo Cifuentes finally reflects on one of the main risks facing stability in Colombia: massacres, assassinations of social leaders, threats and persecution.

Violence finds a way to resurface, and in 2019, according to United Nations data, there were 36 massacres and 133 people killed in them. So far in 2021 there have been 6 massacres and 5 murders of former FARC-EP combatants. This makes this year the most violent start to the year since the peace agreement was signed. Despite this, we trust that our work will contribute to uncovering the structural causes of violence and that the Colombian Government will effectively protect the victims, social leaders and former combatants. We are confident that our work will contribute to strengthening democracy in Colombia, but to achieve this requires a joint effort from the Colombian State. Apart from the justice that the JEP can provide, the population most affected by the conflict and the territories that experienced extreme violence, demand the real and effective fulfillment of the socioeconomic reforms embodied in the peace agreement. In particular, rural reform is imposed. We can issue thousands and thousands of judicial decisions, but if governments do not take seriously the fight against inequality in the countryside, the non-repetition of atrocities may be nothing more than a chimera.