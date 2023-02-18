Ex-coach of the Russian national team Boris Ignatiev spoke out against the naturalization of Malcolm and Claudinho

Former head coach of the Russian national team Boris Ignatiev assessed the possible naturalization of the Brazilian legionnaires “Zenith” Malcolm and Claudinho. His words lead Sport24.

Ignatiev spoke out against such a development of events. “What will it give Russia? The fact is that they will play for our national team, and then they will go back to their place, and our football player will play for the Armenian national team or somewhere else, ”he explained.

On February 17, it was reported that Malcolm and Claudinho would receive Russian passports in the spring of 2023. At the same time, according to the current rules of the International Football Federation (FIFA), they will not be able to change sports citizenship and play for the Russian national team, as they previously played in official tournaments as part of the Brazilian national team.

Malcom has been playing for Zenit since 2019. As part of the St. Petersburg team, he became a three-time champion of Russia, won the country’s Super Cup three times and became the winner of the Russian Cup. Claudinho joined the Blue-White-Blues in 2021 and, together with the club, became the champion of Russia and the owner of the Russian Super Cup.