Former US Border Patrol Chief: Biden's message to Congress is a 'big lie'

US President Joe Biden's State of the Union address to Congress is a “big lie.” To this in conversation with RIA News pointed out the former chief of the country's border patrol, ex-director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement Robert Vitiello.

“He was inflamed by the sovereignty of Ukraine, not ours,” he noted. According to Vitiello, during the speech the American leader showed disrespect for the family of 22-year-old Laken Riley, who died in February in Georgia, allegedly at the hands of an illegal immigrant.

Earlier it was reported that US House Speaker Mike Johnson reacted emotionally to Biden's speech to members of Congress. The footage shows Johnson shaking his head and rolling his eyes as he listened to the president's speech.

Joe Biden delivered his annual State of the Union address on the morning of March 8th. He began his speech by discussing the conflict in Ukraine, noting that he was not going to send American troops to the territory of the republic.