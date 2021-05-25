An image of the Sotogrande urbanization, in Cádiz. EUROPE PRESS

Robert was a neighbor of the exclusive Cadiz urbanization of Sotogrande. At 64, he pretended to be just a former English member of the Royal Navy (British Royal Navy) who had made a profitable business of his great passion, nautical. After that alibi, carved out in that sort of small private city on the fringes of the reality that surrounds it that is Sotogrande, Robert MB hid his supposed job as a narco in the Strait of Gibraltar. His was neither ostentation nor limited to being a mere transporter of hashish from Morocco, as other traffickers in the area style. He, with a vast background in drug trafficking, was so capable of get off the moor how to place the drug in the UK or Ukraine. Until last week he was detained along with nine other people, including his girlfriend.

“It is not the typical rabble that you see around here, is very good. The uncle is a man, a screwed up guy ”, admits one of the investigators who has ended up hunting him. Almost a year they have employed investigators from the National Police and the Tax Agency, led by the Anti-Drug Prosecutor’s Office of Campo de Gibraltar and the Court of Instruction Number 1 of San Roque (Cádiz), to unravel the plot of a discreet, well-connected narco and that “he did not usually touch drugs,” according to sources close to the case, called Operation Candado. The judge has ordered prison for Robert, his partner – a 44-year-old Ukrainian whose identity has not been disclosed – and four other of the detained collaborators.

Before supposedly dedicating himself to drug trafficking, the Briton was a member of the Royal Navy, the British Royal Navy, as explained by the police and the Tax Agency in a joint press release. But the ex-military man had long ago decided to dedicate himself to the hashish trade. “It is a history that we had investigated before,” explains an agent. On this occasion, investigators discovered that Robert MB was in the drug business after proving that he was shipping hashish from Morocco to Ukraine. The British came to this market through who ended up being his partner and who came to him interested in participating in drug shipments to his country, sources from the investigation point out.

The couple were not alone in their task. The agents have demonstrated the involvement of eight other people in the plot, detained between Cádiz, Málaga and Ceuta, after an investigation by the Specialized Response Group to Organized Crime (GRECO) and Group 50 of the General Police Station of the Judicial Police. In the autonomous city, the British had the help of a hospitality businessman who acted as a link with the Moroccan mafias from whom he bought hashish. It was in the port of Ceutí where the agents managed to seize in August 2020 a first shipment of drugs of 600 kilos, hidden in a boat. Three months later, investigators found a ton of hashish, hidden in a recreational boat in the Sotogrande marina. As the ex-military man rarely touched the merchandise, the ownership of the vessels has turned out to be key. “In one of the caches, her lawyer even went to court to claim her, arguing that it had been stolen,” adds a judicial source.

In the select development in which he resided, Robert had built an alibi for a respectable businessman. He owned several companies for the sale of pleasure boats and had set up a network of companies that the police believe were used to launder money. The businessman took advantage of his nautical knowledge and his reputation to introduce the drug on sailboats or yachts to Sotogrande, from where he later transferred it to different floors that he had in his name. The agents have testified that for this task he used up to four different buildings at the foot of the beach valued “at about 400,000 euros each”. From them he sent the hashish to its final destination, the United Kingdom or Ukraine, on a trip that is usually out of the reach of the local mafias of the Campo de Gibraltar, dedicated only to carrying it from Morocco and leaving it to a third party to remove it. Spain.

Robert was a low-key narco. He was moving away from all the eccentricities that have made the drug traffickers of the Strait famous. No ostentation or excesses that would attract the attention of the police. His life was limited to traveling from Cádiz to the Costa del Sol, in the course of high-level meetings, thanks to the exclusive contact agenda he had for his historic career in drug trafficking. “If he had to meet his partner in Ceuta, he was traveling in a pleasure boat and not by ferry. And he rarely had an appointment ashore, “explains a judicial source. If he wanted to go on vacation, “the money was not wasted in Pachá like the people here do,” says the agent. “A sailboat was rented.”