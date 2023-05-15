The Case XNo one is happy with an ended relationship, but one handles it better than the other.

It is a turbulent and toxic relationship: Yassin and his girlfriend Lina fight a lot. Then the relationship ends in a nasty way. They are together for 2.5 years when things get completely out of hand. They argue over a booked vacation and Yassin is “completely fed up with the woman who is never satisfied.” He smashes her phone, breaks it off, and drops her off at her mom’s.

But then he can’t get in touch with her anymore. He emails her and even changes her profile name on Netflix to “Call me.” In the courtroom, Lina’s sister talks about the threats she believes were made by Yassin to her sister.

Yassin is no stranger to court: he abused his former girlfriend. Lina knew this, but that didn't deter her from starting a relationship, even though Yassin was still on probation when they got into a relationship.

Reporter Eric Oosterom van AD Rotterdams Dagblad was present at the case: ,,Yassin said that he has previously been convicted of violence in a relationship and is therefore against appearances. He made quite a positive impression. Sometimes you see someone who is rude, gives negative answers. I didn't have that with this man, he answered the questions neatly."





