What a tragic surprise the thursday january 5. History repeated itself and on this occasion almost all of Sinaloa was a victim of second “Culiacanazo”fact that as the first time, originated because of the Ovid’s arrest N. A fact that unleashed a series of violent events in the state capital, and on this occasion also in the Évora region, where access to Salvador Alvarado and Angostura were closed since dawn.

It was around 05:00 hours when in the community of El Taballal, Salvador Alvarado, the highway was closed in both directions. Same case near the Alhuey booth, Angostura. As the hours passed, access to the northern area of ​​Guamúchil was also hampered.

As a result of all this, the three municipalities of Évora were almost deserted. Fear caused most businesses to close their doors early. That’s how difficult it was on the fifth day of the year at Évora.

