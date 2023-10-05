Guamúchil.- In the pure style of what the best circuit in the countrythis is how it was experienced this Wednesday in this city, the first day of Governor’s Cup Professional Baseball Quadrangular Tournament Guamuchil 2023.

Protocol. The annual baseball gala starring as special guests lThe four Sinaloan teams of the Inverna circuitl, had as its framework the Alberto Vega Chávez Municipal Stadium. At halftime of the first day, the opening ceremony took place, led by Governor Rubén Rocha Moya, who considered it a privilege for the local fans to be able to enjoy the talent of this quality of players. The state leader thanks and recognizes the willingness of the teams’ management and coaching staff. The welcome was given by the municipal president Armando Camacho Aguilar. A long list of guests was present at the ceremony.

In the first meeting, Algodoneros defeats Cañeros 4-3, highlighting home runs in the third inning by Keven Lamas and Yoelkis Gilbert. The victory goes to Dalton Rodríguez, the second of the four pitchers used by high command Óscar Robles. The defeat goes to José Eduardo Luna who covers one and a third innings, allowing a couple of runs. The cane team led by Félix Fermín tested five pitchers.

Comeback. In the second match of the night, which was played in only seven innings, Venados de Mazatlán, coming from behind, beat Tomateros 10-4. Starter Héctor Villalobos gets the credit, with three innings of work, and the loser was Alberto Guerrero. Jesus Valdezthe one designated by the winning team, he went 4-4, with two home runs and a pair of singlesdriving six races, to become the main figure of the day inaugural of this event.

For this Thursday On the second day of the sports festival, Tomateros de Culiacán and Cañeros de Los Mochis face each other at 5:00 p.m., while Algodoneros de Guasave and Venados de Mazatlán immediately take to the field. On Friday, at the close of the event, Cañeros is a rival in the first Venados match, and at 8:00 p.m., in the main duel, Tomateros and Algodoneros measure forces.