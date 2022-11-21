2014) Brazil World Cup

German Jurgen Klinsmann was drafted in by US Soccer in 2011 to take over from Bradley and after a slow start secured qualification for the Brazil World Cup. His team were pitted in a complicated group along with Portugal, Germany and Ghana. Defying the odds, with a win, draw and defeat, the USWNT progressed on goal difference and were rewarded with a Round of 16 tie against Belgium. Klinsmann’s side were unlucky as they outplayed the European side for spells of the tie but fell to a Romelu Lukaku winner in extra time.

set:Nike maintained their solid work with the US Soccer Federation in delivering two smart kits for the Brazil tournament. The home kit being a crisp and clean all white affair with the away design boasting an attractive red kit with blue and white uppers on the jersey which made it’s World Cup debut as the US overcame Ghana in their Group G opener.