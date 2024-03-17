C'è Posta per te always offers many emotions. here's what the protagonists of the program did after the season

You've Got Mail over the years it has become an unmissable Saturday evening event for millions of Italians. Since her debut in 2000 the presenter Mari de Filippi won the hearts of the public and the show solved many family problems. We all know how the format works: a postman delivers a letter to someone's home who will then decide in the studio whether to give the sender a second chance or not.

There have been numerous cases of children rediscovered, parents reunited, betrayals forgiven and couples helped in their daily problems. Today we reveal the fate of some events happened during the last few months on the TV show, after the 27th season just ended.

Valeria he forgave the betrayals of Joseph:

“Yes it's true, I closed the envelope, but I decided to reopen my heart by giving it another chance. Because reflecting on your words Maria, I told myself that I could do it“.

Santino and Deborah are slowly rebuilding a mother-son relationship, despite the difficulties.

Enrica and Raimondo they are fulfilling their dream of love after over 60 years after seeing each other again in front of the large bust of the Canale 5 studio.

Emanuela not only did he not leave Ivan, but the two announced theirs marriage on May 25, 2025.

Tizianawho had hired a private investigator to discover her husband's fling with a colleague, thanked the national Maria for retracing her steps: she will travel with her husband.

In the end, Dariothe boy who had asked his girlfriend to marry him during the surprise story with Giorgia and Emanuel Lo, confirmed the wedding and the happiness of the couple.

