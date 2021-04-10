The Region of Murcia continues to contain the dreaded fourth wave. This Friday 55 new cases were registered, which is even a decrease compared to recent days. It is the lowest data in a non-festive day for two weeks. There are still a few days to know the possible consequences of Holy Week, but it is positive news because Fridays are usually one of the days with the most infections of the week, as more tests are usually carried out. But on the last day, the positivity rate for PCR and antigens (1,920) remained at 2.8%.

Of the 55 new cases, 23 correspond to the municipality of Murcia, 6 to Torre Pacheco, 4 to Cartagena, 4 to Lorquí, 4 to Mazarrón, 3 to Los Alcázares. The rest are spread over various locations. The highlight is that Puerto Lumbreras, the municipality with the highest incidence, does not appear among those that report more cases. Active cases in the entire Region are 635, a decrease of two, after discharging fifty patients.

In addition, the occupation of hospital centers, which has been stagnant for days, does not suffer great variations. Currently there 98 patients admitted, two more than the day before, and 31 of them in the ICU, one less. The Region registered one more death due to the coronavirus on Friday. It is a 79-year-old man from health area III (Lorca). The total number of fatalities already stands at 1,578 since the start of the pandemic.