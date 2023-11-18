The transport day promoted by LA VERDAD, in collaboration with the Molina de Segura City Council and companies in the sector, reaches its sixth edition this year. The forum will take place on Thursday, November 23, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., in the Virginia Martínez Fernández Auditorium. “If we are the orchard of Europe, it is also thanks to the transport sector and that Molina de Segura is the capital and driving force of this sector,” said Alberto Aguirre de Cárcer, director of LA VERDAD, during the presentation of the forum. He also thanked the companies in the sector that collaborate in the event for their support. “In this edition we wanted to go one step further and ensure that the two scheduled tables were as representative as possible,” he stressed.

The mayor of Molina, José Ángel Alfonso, pointed out that “holding this forum in Molina de Segura continues to make sense because the main road freight transport operating companies are based in our municipality, something that is materialized in an ever-growing fleet of vehicles, both heavy and light, and also because of the logistical importance of the Transport City in our municipality and in the regional context.

The first deputy mayor and councilor for Mobility, Antonio Martínez, indicated that the organization of this day “will serve to analyze the situation of the sector, share the challenges, future perspectives and evaluate its conclusions that, surely, will be fundamental for the field of transportation in our region. The Molinese councilor will be in charge of opening the forum next Thursday, at 9:30 a.m., and then give way to the first presentation on ‘Evolution of the logistics and transportation sector, the role of atomization and the different forms of concentration’, with the participation of Anthony Renton, founder and CEO of Vrio; Martín García, general director of Grupo Serviman; Manuel Pérez-Carro, general secretary of Froet; and María del Rosario Cuenca, CEO of Transportes La Paloma.

Two round tables will address the major challenges and perspectives of the sector, as well as transportation in the daily life of citizens.

The second round table will focus on ‘Transportation in the daily life of citizens, traceability of the service to improve logistics processes and customer service. News of the last mile sector’, by Carmen Campillo, partner and director of Human Resources at Campillo Palmera; José Luis Vivancos, DHL station manager; Tomás Serrano, CEO of Eliotrans; a representative of Linasa; and Juan José Perea, commercial director of ESP Solutions Spain.

The forum will be moderated by Manuel Buitrago, head of the LA VERDAD Local, “extensively knowledgeable about the infrastructure and the strengths and weaknesses of our region,” said Aguirre de Cárcer. The director of the leading newspaper in the Region announced that there will be special monitoring of the day “to provide extensive coverage” through the web and the printed newspaper, in addition to giving the forum attendees the magazine published on the sector of the transport. The day will conclude with a presentation by José Manuel Pancorbo de la Torre, Minister of Development and Infrastructure of the Region of Murcia.