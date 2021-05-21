Futuristic silhouette With sporty and elegant lines, the daring silhouette of the Mustang Mach-E conquers any terrain. An iconic design for strolling and strolling, and a range of up to 610 kilometers to put no limits on the task.

Unmistakable design With its iconic pony at the center of the design, the irreverent nose shapes are recreated in the Mustang’s aesthetic heritage, prompting us to chart our next outing.

Lights… and action Equipped with LED lights and sequential turn signals, the taillights recall the iconic three bars of the Mustang.

Heaven is the limit With its recognizable, slightly sloping aerodynamic profile, the Mustang Mach-E features an incredible panoramic roof: a fixed glass with infrared and ultraviolet protection that helps regulate the interior temperature.

Surprise storage Thanks to its all-electric engineering, this 100% electric SUV is synonymous with space and comfort. Under the hood there is a waterproof and drainable boot with a capacity of 81 liters.

Great capacity The Mustang Mach-E bets on space. Its rear trunk has 402 liters of capacity and with the seats folded down it reaches 1,420 liters of capacity.

Sport spirit The wheels, with a bold and sporty design, are equipped with electric traction to help overcome any unforeseen and atmospheric conditions on the road.