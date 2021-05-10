The brand celebrates its passionate legacy with a vehicle that breaks with the known and advances the driving of the future. Equipped with the most avant-garde technology and the most advanced assistance systems, this electrifying model has the ability to turn the simple act of driving into an exciting adventure.

Because none of the laws of aerodynamics, or at least all those preconceptions about electrification, fit this design. Quim Gutiérrez discovers it: “It is surprisingly smooth and accelerates very well, which is what can surprise you the most when you sit on an electric car”, the actor says. With an acceleration from zero to 100 km / h in 3.7 seconds, the new Mustang Mach-E is pure adrenaline. His advanced electrical engineering breaks all records: he has a autonomy of up to 610 kilometers and one fast charging of 119 kilometers in just ten minutes.

Every detail of its aerodynamic design is, in turn, synonymous with innovation. From the E-Latch smart keyless entry system, that recognizes the driver from a distance and, by means of a simple button, opens the door to an emotional experience never seen before. Because the interior of the new Mustang Mach-E is equipped with a wide variety of advanced technologies designed to simplify, and improve, driving.

“I think that in life we ​​are excessively connected. I do not need more connection than I have and I do not think it will benefit me much, except in the field of driving. So that when you are in the car you can only be aware of the road, drive safely and enjoy doing it. Those are the advances that must be achieved in the automotive sector ”, reflects the interpreter after discovering all the advances and comfort behind the wheel that this car offers. Because the new Ford Mustang Mach-E is equipped with next-generation connectivity features, such as FordPass Connect Y Ford SYNC4, that allow you to interact directly with it.