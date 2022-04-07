With the launch of the Duster Extreme it takes another step forward of Dacia towards the escape from the definition of low cost. The Renault group brand has taken note of the evolution of the market, although it is still behind with the hybrid offering (the E-Tech version will arrive on the Jogger in 2023). Today a motorist who chooses Dacia is not the same as a few years ago. In the dealership, the most expensive fittings are chosen, design is no longer a burden and in general there is a desire to raise the bar.

We talked about it with those who manage the marketing of Dacia Italia, Rosa Sangiovanni, on the sidelines of the presentation day of Duster Extreme. “We notice a change in the customers’ point of view, with an evolution in terms of age and choice“- Sangiovanni explained -“Today looking at the sales mix of all models, we see that it is always calibrated on the upper part of the range; we can therefore understand how the current customer chooses us for a promise that is not that of the lowest price. The choice is based onessentiality, about taking everything you need in a car and paying a price in line with expectations. This is why we insist so much on the concept of best value for money“.

An upward step in the list begins to be glimpsed precisely in the recent choices: better aesthetic appearance, more refined interiors, the desire to explore the hybrid, top-of-the-range versions. “There would be opportunities to spend less on the market. But data in hand, focusing on fully equipped models increases our possibilities and that of customers, who also want to be increasingly gratified on an aesthetic level.“Said Sangiovanni.

Finally, the executive explained to us how the strategy of being simple does not change, even in the presence of more complete variants in the various models. Think for example of the combinations in terms of car configuration: Dacia Spring has just 18, excluding colors. Dacia Duster has 328, a number that seems high but is not even remotely comparable to what brands present in other segments. According to Sangiovanni, this type of offer can be defined as transparent towards the customer, and moreover has helped and is helping the brand not to suffer too much from the consequences of any disruption in the supply chain materials, as in the case of the recent semiconductor crisis.