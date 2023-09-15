The solar revolution: the evolution of photovoltaic panels, from the first experiments to advanced modern technology

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), by the end of 2023 renewable energies will record a record increase of installed capacity for the production of electricity, exceeding 440 GW of power and reaching a total capacity of 4,500 GW worldwide. In particular, the IEA estimates that theSolar photovoltaic energy will account for two-thirds of this increase, ensuring, by 20230, a sufficient increase in capacity to achieve the objective net zero emissions set by the European Union for 2050.

Photovoltaics is therefore confirmed as a technology destined to play a key role in the energy transition and the decarbonisation in Italy, in particular with regard to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions caused by the production of electricity. The results achieved today are the the result of over two millennia of studies, research and innovationswhich led to the development of modern silicon photovoltaic panels and will allow the creation of new modules in the future even more efficient and sustainable.

The beginnings of solar energy: from Archimedes to Leonardo Da Vinci

Solar energy it has a very long history, in fact since ancient times humans have tried to understand how to exploit sunlight for different purposes and purposes. According to the myth, the first use of solar energy dates back to 212 BC On the occasion of the clash between the Greeks and Romans, the famous inventor Archimedes would have developed an ingenious military defense instrument consisting of a concentrating mirror system. The latter, exploiting the parabolic shape to converge the sun’s rays against a specific target, would have allowed him to set fire to the ships of the Roman fleet that were besieging the city of Syracuse.

Archimedes’ invention probably belongs to the sphere of the legendary, however there are many attestations regarding the Roman studies on the first applications of solar energy. An example is certainly the realization, around the 37 ADof a glass greenhouse which allowed the greenhouse cultivation of plants by exploiting the sun’s energy in the form of sun. In the following centuries, experiments continued to use solar radiation to heat internal environments. In the 10th century the scientist Ibn al-Haytham explained how it was possible to concentrate solar rays in a point using a transparent sphere in his “Book of Optics”, thus providing a first explanation of the phenomenon of refraction of light.

An important contribution also came from Leonardo da Vinciwith the Italian scientist, inventor and artist who in 16th century he made drafts of one mirror for drying fabrics, with drawings showing the functioning of a system of parabolas that concentrated sunlight, producing heat. In the 18th centuryinstead, the French chemist Antoine-Laurent de Lavoisier created a system that exploited the concentration of solar rays, inventing a solar furnace for platinum processing.

The first prototypes of photovoltaic solar panels

The first prototype of a solar panel was invented by Horace de Saussure In the 1700 in Switzerland, with the scientist who developed the first solar collector, a solar oven that allowed an internal temperature of 109°C to be reached. In the 1799Instead, Alessandro Volta provided a fundamental contribution to the development of modern storage systems of today’s photovoltaic systems equipped with batteries, through a series of studies on direct electric current and the battery.

In the 1839 the French physicist Antoine Henri Becquerel discovered that some materials are capable of generating electric current when exposed to sunlight, introducing the phenomenon ofphotovoltaic effect. This phenomenon was also studied by Richard Evans and William G. Adams, who carried out important studies on the photovoltaic effect applied to selenium. In the 1879 it was finally possible to convert solar energy into electricity, with the creation of the first photovoltaic solar panel to the world by Charles Fritts in the United States.

How modern silicon photovoltaic panels work

The first modern photovoltaic modules were developed in 1955 in the United States, when the first silicon photovoltaic cell. Starting from 1958 this technology was widely used by NASA for i space projects, for example by equipping the Vanguard I aircraft with a photovoltaic solar cell power system. It was precisely the aerospace sector that gave a fundamental contribution to the development of solar photovoltaic technology.

But how photovoltaic works Nowadays? Modern systems offered by specialized companies such as Sorgeniathe Italian green-tech energy company that provides energy efficiency solutions, are made up of monocrystalline silicon panels Made with 99.9% pure solar grade silicon. This is the raw material with which photovoltaic cells are produced, a excellent semiconductor which, subjected to specific industrial processes to increase its conductivity, is able to exploit solar radiation to produce electricity.

This process occurs throughabsorption of sunlight by silicon photovoltaic cellswith photons – the particles of light – coming into contact with the cell releasing an electron which allows produce electricity. Solar panels are equipped with numerous photovoltaic cells connected to each other by metal conductors, in this way they are able to produce a greater quantity of electricity.

Since i modules generate direct electric currentbut electrical systems work with alternating current, photovoltaic systems are equipped with a invertera device that is used for switch direct current into alternating current. In this way it is possible to use the electrical energy produced by the modules for power household appliances of the house, recharge the batteries of the storage system to store unused electricity, or to feed electricity into the external grid.

The development of solar energy today

According to data from the GSE (Energy Services Manager), as of March 31, 2023, 1,329,000 photovoltaic systems in Italy, with an increase of 8.4% compared to December 2022, confirming the growth trend of recent years. Overall, one has been installed in our country photovoltaic power of 26,157 MWalso up 4.4% compared to 31 December 2022, with gross production between January and March 2023 of 5,587 GWh of clean electricity.

To understand the extent of the diffusion of solar energy in Italy, it is sufficient to take into account the fact that in 2010 there were less than 161 thousand photovoltaic systems, for an installed power of just 3,592 MW and a annual production of 1,906 GWh. In the 2022 instead we reached 1,225,431 plants with a total power of 25,063 MW and a production of 28,121 GWh. Most of the systems installed have included power between 3 and 20 kWwith Veneto being the Italian region with the highest number of photovoltaic installations – 179,089 in December 2022.

Regarding the impact of solar energy on national energy needs, in 2022 there was a photovoltaic record. According to Terna data, last year photovoltaic plants in Italy produced 28 TWh of electricitywith an increase of 12.3% compared to 2021. Overall, renewable energy sources covered 31.1% of national electricity demand, with photovoltaics establishing itself as the main renewable source in 2022 due to the collapse of hydroelectric power.

The new frontiers of photovoltaic panels of the future

The constant growth of solar energy is possible thanks totechnological innovation in the field of photovoltaic panels, with the development of new modules that are increasingly efficient and at competitive costs. Currently, the efficiency limits of silicon panels have almost been reached, which is why companies and researchers are working on it new materials to fine-tune the photovoltaic modules of the future.

The goal is not only to develop more efficient panels but also more sustainable, so as to have less impact on the environment also with the extraction process of raw materials and with the production and disposal of modules. Among the materials studied according to the CNR it is possible to include i metal halide perovskiteswhose hybrid inorganic and organic nature allows combining various properties typical of different materials, including the high electrical conductivity and robustness of silicon with the lightness and ease of processing of organic materials.

Another area of ​​development is that of biophotovoltaicwith Italian-Swiss research which obtained promising results through the insertion of fluorescent nanotubes into cyanobacteria, one of the more innovative trends in research applied to photovoltaics.

Subscribe to the newsletter

