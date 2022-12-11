from Christine Brown

Alyssa, a 13-year-old T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia patient was refractory to all therapies. The teenager is the first person in the world to experience the new treatment

For the first time in the world, a group of British scientists has used a new Car-T therapybased on genome editing, further modified, to treat a young patient with acute lymphoblastic leukemia at T cells resistant to all therapies. Six months after the therapy Alyssa, 13 years old, who lives with her family in Leicester, is in remission, a condition that allowed her to also undergo a stem cell transplant (an intervention that can only be done in remission). Today her conditions are good and if the time has not yet passed to talk about healing, the path taken seems to be the right one.

6 months ago, after all other treatments for T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia had failed, Alyssa became the first person in the world to receive base-edited cell therapy as part of a clinical trial at GOSH & @UCLchildhealth. Meet Alyssa & the research team behind the trial ? pic.twitter.com/YwCQfnCJux — Great Ormond Street Hospital (@GreatOrmondSt) December 11, 2022

Ten more patients will be treated The surgery was performed in Great Britain at Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children (GOSH) in collaboration with University College London (UCL). The findings were presented by UCL researchers and physicians at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) meeting in New Orleans. Now the team at Great Ormond Street Hospital in London (Gosh) who treated Alyssa is preparing to recruit 10 more patients affected by T cell leukemiawho have also exhausted all conventional treatments, for further trials.

The experimentation Alyssa was diagnosed with T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia in 2021. been treated unsuccessfully with all current conventional therapies, including chemotherapy and a bone marrow transplant. For her, the future looked bleak with no other treatment options available. The girl was then enrolled in the TvT clinical trial and was admitted to Gosh’s Bone Marrow Transplant Unit in May 2022 to receive universal Car-T cells

which were obtained from a healthy voluntary donor patient. Crucially, Alyssa's therapy relied on donated T cells that can be modified, so matching with a donor was not a problem. These cells have been further modified using a new gene editing technology, designed and developed by a team of researchers from UCL, led by Professor Waseem Qasim. The cells were then equipped with a chimeric antigen receptor (Car) for allow them to hunt down and kill cancerous T cells without attacking san T cellsAnd. To obtain these results, several DNA modifications were necessary: all the receptors have been removed from the donor T cells to make them universal and the Cd7 protein that identified them as T cells was also removed; without this step, T cells reprogrammed to kill other cells would eventually destroy each other as well. Finally they have been enriched with the chimeric antigen which allows to recognize the enemy cancer cells.

How traditional Car-Ts work Car-T therapy consists in taking, in a simple way, from the blood of the individual patient his T lymphocytes, the soldiers of our immune system responsible for defending us from diseases, which are no longer capable of fighting against the tumor, to strengthen them in the laboratory . With genetic engineering techniques in T lymphocytes it is induced (through the introduction of the CAR receptor, which stands for Chimeric antigen receptor) the ability to specifically recognize and kill cancer cells. Thus reworked and empowered, the lymphocytes are reinfused into the patient and begin their battle against the cancer.

The difficulties with T-cell leukemia Car-T therapy is already widely known and disseminated – he comments Marco Vignetti,president of the GIMEMA Foundation



– but the problem arises when one should be treated T cell leukemiabecause cancer cells originate from the same cells that also give rise to healthy T lymphocytes. It then happens that T lymphocytes also attack themselves in addition to cancer cells. The scientists have therefore managed to make a further modification in the T lymphocytes: they have eliminated from the surface that part that makes them recognize them as T lymphocytes, therefore the Car-T attack only the leukemic T cells and not the healthy T cells. Simplifying a lot, to give an understandable example like telling the soldiers to go into the square and kill all the people who are wearing a black jacket because they are terrorists. However, the soldiers are dressed in a blue jacket, which in the dark gets confused with that of the terrorists and so it will happen that they will kill each other. However, a solution has been found: the blue jacket is removed from the good soldiers and replaced with a red one, so there is no confusion and there is no longer any danger of "friendly fire": the problem is solved

Steps to extend Car-T Alyssa went into remission 28 days later and received a second stem cell transplant to restore her immune system. Now six months into the new therapy, she is doing well and recovering at home. Without this experimental treatment, palliative care would have been the only option for Alyssa. This further step forward in the Car-T technique – adds Vignetti – is an emotionally striking novelty because a little girl affected by leukemia from which she would certainly not have recovered was involved. This is not a new therapy, but an important new step in the already established Car-T treatment, which it will also allow people with T-cell leukemia to use Car-T therapy. T-cell leukemias are very rare, in Italy we are talking about 50-100 patients but if the new technique is confirmed, these patients too will be able to access the ad hoc modified Car-T therapy. We have confirmation that we are able to modify cells so that they express the antigens that we decide, concludes Vignetti.