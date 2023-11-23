A recent event in Spain marked a significant step in the field of telecommunications: Qualcomm Technologies, Ericsson and Vodafone collaborated to present an innovation in data transmission. This demonstration, which took place in Ciudad Real, highlighted the potential of RedCap (Reduced Capability) technology in the field of Radio Access Network (RAN). RedCap technology, implemented through Ericsson’s RAN software and leveraging Vodafone Spain’s “Create” 5G test network, enables a wide range of devices to connect to 5G networks with greater efficiency, lower power consumption and reduced costs.

A key aspect is New Radio Light (NR-Light) technology, which allows devices to be smaller, cheaper and have longer battery life than traditional mobile devices. Additionally, NR-Light can integrate with Vodafone’s network APIs, further optimizing device battery life. The centerpiece of the demonstration was the use of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X35 platform, the world’s first NR-Light RF modem. This platform was designed to bridge the gap between high-speed broadband and low-bandwidth, low-power mobile devices.

Dino Flore, Vice President, Technology, Qualcomm Europe Inc., highlighted the importance of this event for OEMs, network operators and users, highlighting how this demonstration charts a clear path towards the adoption of new devices and cases for commercial use in the context of 5G. Francisco Martín, Head of Open RAN, Vodafone, highlighted Vodafone’s ability to continuously evolve and improve its network, highlighting CREATE’s success in testing and validating innovative trials. Finally, Ericsson’s Isidro Nieto expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration with Vodafone and Qualcomm Technologies, highlighting how 5G Redcap opens up new opportunities for businesses and consumers, including industrial sensors, low-cost 5G routers and wearables.