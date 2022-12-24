The rite of the Azov brigade to remember the fallen in battle: it takes up the choreography of the Nordic celebrations for the winter solstice and closely resembles the feast “for the rebirth of the sun” introduced in Germany by Nazism instead of Christmas. As in the pagan tradition, the soldiers of the brigade fighting for Ukraine, in many cases far-right foreign volunteers, formed a circle with torches and flags, in front of the great bonfire. The only modern addition are the trails of flares, flares fired into the sky. The video was released by Ukrainian channels, supporters of the resistance against the Russian invasion.



00:31