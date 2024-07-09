Human beings have been on Earth for some 400,000 generations. They have seen 3.65 billion sunrises. But it is their ability to ask questions and doubt that has allowed them to advance to the point of traveling to the stars. Capitalism seems to cling to its best oxymoron: an invincible defeat. However, it cannot escape basic questions. Is it the way we have grown that has led us to the current crisis, or does growth itself have limits in a world with finite resources? Will innovation be the engine of development or do we need to think of new ways of consuming? Is it possible to trust that the same companies that have multiplied climate change and inequality will cure us of all ills? Can profitability coexist with economic justice and sustainability? Half a dozen new books, which coincide on the Anglo-Saxon new releases table, seek an answer. Above all to these last two questions. Which range from a nuanced “yes” to a resounding “no” in a dark alley.

The Road to Freedom (by Nobel Prize winner in Economics Joseph Stiglitz), Capitalism and Crisis (Colin Mayer), Climate Capitalism (Akshat Rathi), Venture Meets Mission (Arun Gupta, Gerard George and Thomas J. Fewer), Slow Down (Kohei Saito) or Technofeudalism (Yanis Varoufakis), with a Spanish version, revisits an economic system that is taking on water and has to be constantly welded together to keep from sinking. The New York Times The headline read: “In a warming world, clean energy stocks fall as oil booms.” The subheading set the boat adrift: “Market focused on making money, ignoring urgent warnings about climate change.” Then came the successive record-breaking astronomical profits of the big Spanish and foreign fossil conglomerates.

That library of capital is divided between those who (still) have hope and those who seem to give up (everything) for lost. Let no one search through those thousands of pages for equidistance. We either float or sink. Big corporations and investors are more concerned about their profits than the public good, according to their critics. “Any economic system based on private, profit-driven companies will, by design, exploit human beings and nature,” warns former Greek finance minister Yanis Varoufakis (Random House publishing house). “It is in the nature of man. And it is also in the nature of capitalists and their defenders to pretend that it cannot be otherwise. That it is due to human nature.” That idea of ​​profit has also permeated the curricula of American students. Financial leaders used education as a kind of religious dogma to achieve economic gains. In The Alternative, by New York writer Nick Romeo, we read: “No economic law requires us to create cheap products or profitable businesses by paying workers so little that they cannot afford a decent life. This society needs to return to ‘moral action.’”

The concept of “morality” has always been a central theme in the thinking of Nobel Prize winner in Economics Joseph Stiglitz. The Road to Freedom (The Highway to Freedom) calls inequality one of the greatest forms of “unfreedom.” Instead, he proposes a “progressive capitalism” to “balance the expansions of freedom for some and the reductions for others.” Several colleagues use adjectives like “green,” “ethical,” or “stakeholder.” Anything but sinking the ship and designing a new one. His recipe: regulation, investment, and solid government taxes. Responsibility falls on the State rather than the system. “Fascist and authoritarian rulers have emerged from the government’s inability to do enough, not from a government that does too much,” he criticizes.

Stiglitz seems to be recovering a neo-Keynesianism that the snow may have buried long ago. Perhaps he forgets Russian history and its steppe; and Karl Marx. The Japanese Marxist Kohei Saito sold, during the pandemic, in his country, half a million copies of an improbable book. Slow Down (Astra publishing house), published in English in 2024. Slowly. A demand to grow and produce less, consume the minimum, devote more time to life, recover social justice and live within planetary limits. “Degrowth is not simply an abstract theory,” he observes. “The economy is stagnant in most developed countries. Relentless competition for cheap labor and resources will deepen the divide between the Global North and the Global South. Degrowth aims to transform our economic system from profit to well-being and care. This change is imperative if humans want to survive on this burning planet.” The revolution —he predicts— is necessary. Ethical capitalism and green capitalism are illusions. For example, introducing a carbon tax is of little use.

Ethical and green concepts are withering away. And another economist writes, albeit with nuances, from that dark alley. “We need a massive reform [del sistema capitalista]“The answer is Latin. Profits comes from “progress” and “prosper”. “Many companies create problems, but profits must come from solving them”, the professor stresses. He also attacks the concept of property, the heartbeat of capitalism. “It means a responsibility rather than a right, which implies that companies are guilty of the evil and the good they create”, he warns.

Data for hope

Behind this space of “no,” other economists have — even though they know the ship is sinking — confidence in reversing the evils. “Poverty, inequality and climate change are products of our capitalist society,” admits Gerard George (Stanford Business Book publisher), professor of entrepreneurship and innovation at Georgetown University. “However, companies and some variation of capitalism have lifted people out of poverty all over the world.” His equation, and his hope, includes governments and companies.

This idea of ​​public-private cooperation also appears in the vision of writer Akshat Rathi (John Murray publishing house). “If the world needs to be saved (for example, the climate emergency), society and politicians must demand clean energy.” And go further. “As the profit motive can be too powerful, governments should regulate it in a way that is beneficial for the community and the planet.”

Despite these two centrifugal and centripetal forces of thought, all the books destroy certain myths: massive inequality is the inevitable side effect of economic growth, private markets are more efficient than public ones, or investment funds support the projects that society needs. Beneath this runs an economic current of ethical and moral values. It was written in the Sacred Texts 2,000 years ago: “It is easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle, than for a rich man to enter the Kingdom of Heaven.” Matthew, 19.

