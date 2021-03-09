Today the alliance of Microsoft and Bethesda is monopolizing the trend of the moment since today Microsoft has welcomed Bethesda to Xbox Game Pass to sign the purchase that was made last year. And in the statement in which they have welcomed the studios, it has been confirmed that new Bethesda games will be added to Xbox Game Pass this week. Obviously, that invites many to inquire into the Microsoft Store and therefore The Evil Within is playing to hit Xbox Game Pass this week.
And it is because it has been discovered that This Friday The Evil Within is going to be released on PC, as it found in the Microsoft Store. With this, some are already assuming that it will be one of the games that is announced to reach Xbox Game Pass along with many others that are yet to be confirmed.
This bundle includes The Evil Within and all Season Pass content: The Assignment, The Consequence, and The Executioner bundles.
Developed by Shinji Mikami (creator of the influential Resident Evil series) and the talented team at Tango Gameworks, it represents the purest essence of the survival horror genre. Fully cared for environments, creepy beings and a complex plot combine to create an enveloping world that will take you to heights of enormous tension. You will have limited resources to fight for survival and you will panic in this perfect mix of horror and action.
The additional content in this bundle allows players to experience The Evil Within from a new perspective as they take on the role of Detective Juli Kidman and delve into the monstrous mind of the Guardian.
This edition that will be released on PC also includes all the content that was included in the Season Pass, which gives an important value to this game of Tango Gameworks captained by the head of the Resident Evil, Shinji mikami. Other Bethesda games may be on display in the Microsoft Store in the coming days as new Bethesda PC products appear. Similarly, it is a matter of seeing which games are missing and which could be added.
After confirming that New Bethesda games are coming to Xbox Game Pass this week, the wish list for guessing which games are coming will be huge. We must not ignore that, in addition to those that saw the light on Xbox One, Bethesda games from Xbox 360 could be added. We will have to wait to know them, knowing that one of those that has a good chance of joining, is The Evil Within.
