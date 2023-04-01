During the refugee crisis of 2015, a civil servant is instructed to devise a scenario in which shelter is offered at its most sober. She thinks: For that one specific group? That is contrary to and my own morality and international treaties. She is pressured to work out the screenplay anyway. Because a good civil servant must be able to put his/her principles aside. Hello Hannah, dialogues with civil servants organized by the Ministry of the Interior, offers interesting reflections on the civil service, linked to the ideas of Hannah Arendt, the woman who believed that evil is not in people, but in the system to which they are served. subject.

Hi Hannah Culture Ministry of the Interior and Firma MES.