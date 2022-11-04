What was for decades the largest party in Colombia is in difficult times. He accumulates two presidential elections without his own candidate, he has lost seats in the Congress of the Republic; one of the largest and most recent national corruption scandals is carried out by one of its heavyweights, former senator Mario Castaño; and he is giving something to talk about, not because of his deeds, but because of internal divisions that have been evident since the presidential campaign.

Despite objections from some members, its sole boss, former President César Gaviria, initially bet on the right-wing candidate, Federico Gutiérrez, who did not make it to the second round. The Liberals ended up adhering to Gustavo Petro in the final stretch. “Today they are in the so-called Government of change, but they have been allies of administrations in recent periods. They are in opposition to their own existence,” says political analyst Sergio Guzmán.

What seems to be an issue that is only of interest from the inside, transcends the awnings of a party that has existed for more than a century and a half. The community is part of the coalition that allows the balance to tip in favor of the legislative initiatives of the Petro Administration, which will have to go through the labyrinths of traditional politics to move from the Capitol to reality. But it is not as simple as it sounds. Or at least that is what has been seen with the tax reform, the first flag that the president wants to raise with a message of social justice.

The Liberal Party was the first of Petro’s allies to take their foot off the accelerator in the process of the project, raising a series of objections after its approval in economic commissions and before they were debated by the plenary sessions of the Senate and House. Although several of them were taken into account, such as the elimination of taxes on churches, not all of them turned into victory.

A good part of the Liberals opposed the article that prevents oil and mining companies from continuing to deduct from income tax the royalties they pay to the State for extracting resources from the subsoil. But his voice, supported by experts and independent observers such as the Fedesarrollo think tank, was not received. The Executive firmly supported the article in the cobbled route of the discussions. In the end, the bench agreed to vote on the reform as a block and leave each congressman free to decide on the issue of disagreement.

This is not the only sign that the wind is not quite blowing in favor of the liberals in Congress. To the pulse with the Government that they support, another is added among its own members: some have complained about the role of Simón Gaviria, son of chief César Gaviria, as an interlocutor with the House of Nariño. In addition, there is the hangover from the legislative elections last March. Although in the House of Representatives they had the largest bench above the Historical Pact, Petro’s party, and the traditional Conservative party, lost three seats compared to the 35 they had, which was already a decline compared to the 38 they had from time ago

In the Senate, they kept the 14 seats achieved four years ago, 3 less than in the two previous periods. But just starting the four-year term, there are already 13. They have just lost one because the Caldense Mario Castaño, who had achieved the eighth highest vote in the party, accepted his participation in 19 crimes charged by the Supreme Court of Justice “as the leader of a criminal organization that, with mayors, officials and individuals, looted millionaire resources from public assets, ”reported the high court. Castaño, 50, was on the front pages of the newspapers after his capture last June, while leaving Congress. He is now awaiting sentencing by the first instance court of the Court for directing million-dollar contracts in exchange for bribes.

In this way, the Liberal Party went from being the third political force in the Senate, after the Historical Pact and the Conservatives, to be left with the same number of seats as the Green Party-Centro Esperanza alliance, also in government, and the Democratic Center. , the party of former president Álvaro Uribe, the most visible head of the opposition. In addition to the Castaño case, the Supreme Court ordered evidence to determine the alleged illicit enrichment of Juan Pablo Gallo, another liberal senator who is close to Gaviria. He is being criminally investigated for the purchase of an apartment for more than 1,000 million pesos (about 200 million dollars) when he was mayor of Pereira in 2016, according to the radio station La W. Gallo retains his seat.

The Capitol is just a reflection of the strength that the Liberal Party has lost, which since 2010 has not had a single candidate for the presidential elections after endorsing former minister Rafael Pardo. In 2014, he was part of the National Unity coalition that backed Juan Manuel Santos. In 2018, it left Humberto de La Calle, now a senator, practically alone, who then obtained 2% of the votes in the first round and did not dominate in any region. Instead, they supported Iván Duque, but in the end they tried to distance themselves from his unpopular government. And this year, they were betting on Federico Gutiérrez, who finished third in the race. The announcement by the head of the party, former president César Gaviria, caused a storm within the community at that time. Some of his members even demanded that if Petro won, he would hand over the keys to the match.

“The figure of César Gaviria is causing the party to wear down, but that political inconsistency has not yet generated a political cost,” says political scientist and public opinion specialist Juan Fernando Giraldo. “What happened to the Democratic Center could happen to them and it is that, in that way, in several years it could lose support from the electorate,” he adds.

The new bottom test is less than a year away, when Colombians will return to the polls for the mayoral and gubernatorial elections, on October 29, 2023. Guzmán, who directs the political risk consultancy Colombia Risk, maintains that “for now there are some aligned interests between the Government and the Liberal Party, but in the face of the regional elections they will become rivals because they are going to compete for the structures at the local level. What we are going to start to see after the tax reform is that Gaviria’s party can start to open up a bit with a view to those elections”.

“In any case, the Liberal Party continues to have power. Other traditional parties such as the Democratic Center, Radical Change and the U lost more seats. Their ideology, however, is faded and they have become more important as individuals than as a group”, suggests Giraldo.

