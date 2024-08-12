The Halloween saga is preparing to return to the world of video games with two new titles, one of which is in development with Unreal Engine 5, created by the team behind Evil Dead The Game.
The study BossTeamGames – author of Evil Dead: The Game – has announced that he is developing two games based on the horror film series “Halloween“.
Both games are being developed in collaboration with the producers of the Halloween franchise. One of the two games in production with UnrealEngine 5 and will include contributions from director John Carpenter.
Carpenter’s comment
“As a huge video game enthusiast myself, I’m thrilled to contribute to bring michael myers back to life in this game, and my hope is to scare the crap out of you,” said Carpenter, who will be “intimately involved” in the development of the new project.
According to an official statement, the games will allow players to “Relive moments from the film and play as classic characters from one of the most iconic and important horror films of all time.” The two new games are in development in collaboration with Compass International Pictures and Further Front. The Unreal Engine 5 project is still in its early stages, so we expect it to be a while before we see it.
Let us remember that “Halloween – The Night of the Witches” is a 1978 film and gave birth to a saga consisting of 13 films in total. A remake was released in 2007, with a sequel two years later. In 2018, a sequel to the original chapter arrived, creating a new narrative line. This film continued with two other films (2021’s Halloween Kills and 2022’s Halloween Ends).
