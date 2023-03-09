The foundations of the conviction of the corruption conviction of the Argentine vice president, Cristina FernandezThey did not save on qualifications to argue that the former president (2007-2015) was author of a “lavish” fraud to the State and that the defense that the process is stained with “lawfare” (judicial persecution).

The Federal Oral Court 2 said this Thursday that on December 6 it sentenced Cristina Fernandez to 6 years in prison and disablement to hold public office for fraud in public works because she considered that she is one of the perpetrators of the crime under investigation.

Protests by supporters of Vice President Cristina Fernández after the conviction against her.

In a 1,616-page text, he specified that the vice president had a “fundamental intervention” in the irregularities in the concession of 51 public works in the southern province of Santa Cruz, the political cradle of Kirchnerism, to signatures of the businessman Lázaro Báez during the governments of the deceased Nestor Kirchner (2003-2007) and her own.

The resolution refers to the “tenor of its contributions to the lavish fraud undertaken”, to the “preponderant area that it occupied for making the decisions essential for its execution” and to the “unheard of power that it enjoyed to influence every corner of the state that interfered in the plan.”

Also to the “personal interest that supported all the machinery set up for the diversion of public funds.” All this constitutes “the structure that allows us to conclude that his conduct was the one that represented the highest level of disvalue of the fact,” he explained.

Without precedents

The court detailed the “colossal extent of the damage caused”, since it damaged the treasury in an “outlandish amount” of 84,835.2 million pesos as of December 6, 2022 (424 million dollars at the current official exchange rate).

“We are talking about one of the greatest judicially proven damages to state assets in the history of our country,” added the court, to later indicate that it was “a serious act of unprecedented corruption.”

He also highlighted “the unusual length of time” from the creation of the company Austral Construcciones, on May 8, 2003, to the decision to fire the hired personnel and abandon the road works in progress, on November 30, 2015.

And he said that those dates “were directly determined by the conflicting results of two electoral processes”, when Néstor Kirchner began his presidency and Cristina Fernández finished his second term.

The court also substantiated the convictions of the other eight former officials prosecuted in the same case.

The defense of the former president, who described the process as a concrete expression of ‘lawfare’ (or judicial war) allegedly carried out by her political opponents, the Judiciary and some media, was described by the court as an “alibi”. to evade accountability.

He stressed that he does not understand “how the conspiracy hypothesis” could impact the analysis of the judges, while “it does not deny or explain the facts that were proven or the evidence that proves them.” And he indicated that it is a “cliché” to link the future of the process with the political situation or the electoral calendar, although “now it seems more sophisticated to talk about lawfare.”

The President of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, gave his speech together with the Vice President, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner.

Proscription?

After the publication of the grounds, the appeals stage opens. And the defense of the vice president is expected to present the corresponding appeal. Fernández could benefit, for having already turned 70, from house arrest if the sentence were to remain final.

Expect your own reaction Cristina Fernandez this Friday in an appearance at the National University of Río Negro, where he will give the conference “Hegemony or consensus? Rupture of the democratic pact in a bi-monetary economy”.

In the first appearance of Cristina Fernández after learning of the corruption sentence, last December, she defined herself as the target of a “maneuver” to outlaw her politically and announced that she will not stand for the 2023 general elections. And

The Minister of the Interior, Wado de Pedro, assured the media this Thursday that “the penal code replaced the electoral code” in Argentina, and affirmed that the country “again” enters “in a stage of proscription”, in reference to what Juan Perón suffered in 1956, adding that “this is another day of persecution, where sectors of the judiciary are fulfilling a disciplinary role.”

But Kirchnerism leaders are preparing an act for next Saturday in the town of Avellaneda, in the province of Buenos Aires, to demand that she be a candidate for president in this year’s elections.

EFE