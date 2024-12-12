The Court Number 1 of Briviesca has postponed the oral hearing for eviction against the former Clares of Belorado, which was to be held on December 19, as it was not able to notify the appointment to all those involved. The judicial body has issued an order in which it indicates that it had agreed to suspend the hearing to the not being able to “notify the decree of admission and summons” to all the defendants, so a new date will be set.

This was communicated by the Archbishopric of Burgos through a note in which it recalled that, on November 6, the Court of First Instance and Instruction Number 1 of Briviesca issued a decree admitting the demand for precarious eviction against the ex-nuns. But also against other people who remained in the monastery without legal title or authorization.

That decree indicated an oral hearing on December 19, 2024 in which the eviction of the former Clarisas would be prosecuted. And if they don’t show up, indicated the date of January 23, 2025 for the launch practice. Even so, the Briviesca Court maintains the launch date, scheduled for next January 23.

Derio Monastery

About the second monastery, that of Derio, There was also an ongoing eviction lawsuit on which, the Court of First Instance Number 11 of Bilbao, has admitted the claim for processing. The order was “against any person” who remained in the Derio monastery “without legal title or authorization.”

Furthermore, the execution of the launch was considered requested and the possibility was given that in “ten days” the defendant party would rule on the appropriateness of holding a hearing. From the Archbishopric it is indicated that There is no one living in Derio that the ecclesiastical institution knows“but unauthorized people.”