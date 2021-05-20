Rosario Bravo returned to her apartment yesterday in a modest envelope – which she rented with her family 60 years ago – overlooking the train tracks in the La Torrassa neighborhood of L’Hospitalet de Llobregat. Bravo is 97 years old and on February 19 she was evicted. He did not owe a penny of the rent he pays, “religiously”, since forever. She was evicted because the judicial procession and the representatives of the property were on the wrong floor. In reality, they were supposed to evict the downstairs neighbor, but they entered Rosario’s house when she was not there. They changed the locks and swept away appliances, beds and memories of a lifetime.

That eviction that should not have occurred took place on February 19 and yesterday, three months later, no one had taken responsibility for the error. “During these months I have been very well living with my children but I wanted to return. Today I slept here again. The bed is not mine. It is higher and I do not get used to it. I actually spent half the night crying. I am not afraid that they will come back in but what they have done to me is a very great injustice ”, the old woman lamented.

Rosario Bravo, this Thursday at her home. Albert Garcia / THE COUNTRY

Rosario is used to life giving her setbacks. He was born in 1924 in Santa Cruz de Mudela (Ciudad Real). “We were very poor. Two days before my wedding we had nothing to eat. I was able to make a whiting, half a rabbit and two kilos of potatoes for the guests. Some gentlemen brought us bread. We, starving, watched how those who came ate but for us there was nothing, ”Rosario recalls. Four years after getting married, he was widowed. “We came to this apartment in Torrassa with my three brothers, my two children who were very young, a cousin and my mother who died five months later,” recalls the old woman. A patera flat that was really no exception in that L’Hospitalet where migrants from rural Spain ended up in search of opportunities. 19 years ago Rosario was left alone in the apartment. The children and relatives marched.

In February, Rosario was a little “low” in health and she left for a few days with her son Emiliano. “On February 22, a neighbor called me because she had seen the shutter open and she thought that she had returned. I told him I was still in Terrassa. I thought they had occupied me ”, remembers the old woman. His son Emiliano went to the floor. Someone had changed the lock and there was a badge from an alarm company. The entire building has always belonged to “Mrs. Guash” and the property is managed by the Gual farms. “My son Emiliano went to the farms and there the error was discovered,” he laments.

That Friday, February 19, a representative of fincas Gual, representing the property, accompanied the judicial procession and a locksmith and indicated that they should evict Rosario’s apartment. They were wrong, the floor to be evicted was just the one below.

Rosario photographed in the kitchen of her house, this Thursday. Albert Garcia / THE COUNTRY

When Emiliano was able to enter his mother’s apartment, he found the worst news. They had emptied part of Rosario’s belongings. There was no sign of the washing machine, no television, no bed, no cutlery … “The only photo I had with my husband the day we got married has disappeared. There is no trace of photos. A son of mine had asked me to write my memoirs for him. It took more than three years and more than 70 pages. They have also taken him… ”, the woman is excited. “I had hidden gold chains in nightgowns and they have disappeared. I charge 600 euros a month and when I have five euros left over, I kept them in an envelope. It had less than 3,000 euros but that too has disappeared ”, he lists. “The only person who has called us has been the neighbor below. Just the person they were going to evict. Asking my mother for forgiveness. Neither the court, nor the property, nor the company that began to empty the apartment and does not return the belongings have said anything, ”Emiliano complains.

They have filed several complaints claiming Rosario’s belongings but at the moment they have not achieved anything. Yesterday Rosario went back to sleep at home. It was not his bed, nor his sheets but it was the walls where he has lived for the last 60 years. Fincas Gual, the company that represents the property of the building where the old woman lives, has declined to give its point of view on this eviction that should never have happened.