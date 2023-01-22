Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

After the veteran English star, Frank Lampard, coach of Everton, contributed to saving the team last season from the specter of relegation to the English Premier League “Championship”, by succeeding in occupying 16th place in the “Premier League”, 4 points behind the relegation places, here he is. His way to contribute to his relegation this season after he suffered defeat No. 11 in the 21st round of this competition and sat in 19th place with 15 points, which is the worst result in the history of this ancient club that was founded 144 years ago, specifically in 1878.

Lampard did not succeed in restoring balance to his team, which was conceded twice by West Ham United players in this round, so that his days became numbered, according to the “Monte Carlo Sport” network, which expected that the “Toffees” administration would thank him during the next few days.

However, the “Daily Mail” newspaper, which noticed the presence of Iranian billionaire Farhad Moshiri, owner of the club, in the stands during the match, for the first time since October 2021, and initiated him to ask what he intended with regard to Lampard after the poor results, but he refused to talk about this legendary English star, and was content with a brief and dull statement. Upon leaving London, he said: I cannot comment, as this is not my decision, but rather the decision of the club’s board of directors headed by the Englishman Bill Kenwright.

The latter did not go to make any statement regarding Lampard’s situation and his future with the team, but only said: This is a bad series of results that undoubtedly affect all of us, including Lampard, but I will never tell you what you want to hear, whether this loss is the last. It will get him fired.

Frank Lampard, born on June 20, 1978, who is “44 years old,” did well last season, and succeeded in saving the team from relegation, and today more difficult matches await him, as he faces Arsenal, the leaders of the competition, on February 4, and then faces Liverpool on the 13th. The same month, and these two matches may end before the season ends.

Lampard began his coaching career with Derby County, then to Chelsea, and then settled in Everton as of 2022, and the funny thing is that Lampard started as a player with West Ham United, the team that beat Everton yesterday 2-0, and put him in a difficult situation.