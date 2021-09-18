Esparto has been for millennia a key element in the manufacture of various tools for humanity. A material available to the less wealthy that, with patience and skill, has been worked by artisans to make life easier for their villagers. Today this material has been relegated to the background because of others such as plastic. The Region of Murcia is one of the last strongholds where it survives and with the aim of lasting its legacy, the Mazarrón City Council devised a film project that, after its pertinent public contest, fell into the hands of director David Perea (Archena, 1976) and the Lorca production company Twin Freaks Studio. Under this premise, ‘En el centro de Espartaria’ was born, which was presented on September 11 at the ‘Mazarrón Survival Fílmica’ Short Film Festival.

A twist



The documentary ‘En el centro de Espartaria’ seeks to reflect the testimony of the last artisans of the municipality of Mazarrón. At first, the City Council wanted to tell how esparto is woven and what it is, but its director decided to give it a twist. “There were already many works from Cuenca or Cieza that showed how the esparto world works, so I went around it and wanted to tell about the importance it has historically had in our society.” Since Phoenician times, as evidenced by the discovery of two boats (wrecks) in the bay of Mazarrón where remains of the material were found in their frames, esparto has been used on a daily basis. “We are what we are and we do what we do because esparto was a raw material that facilitated the work and day-to-day life of all people,” he says. To narrate such a long history they used the testimony of a historian, the “recuperator” Jesús María Quintero and, above all, artisans. José Gallego Méndez (El Yegüero), Pedro Ortiz Mármol (El Lobero), Ginés Bienvingut Raja, Casto Álvarez Ballesta, and the family of Francisco García Acosta, Paco el Marqués de la Pleita. To illustrate the history of the material they have added images from the Archaeological Museum of Murcia, Cartagena and the National Museum of Underwater Archeology (Arqua).

An emotional shock



‘In the center of Espartaria’ is, in short, a tribute and a call to conscience about a sector that is being lost. Therefore, most of the film emphasizes and values ​​the testimonies of its survivors. “We wanted to do a very documentary and realistic work that was not impregnated with fiction.” In the end, an audiovisual piece impregnated with realism and feeling is modeled. It is very emotional to know – says David Perea – that everyday life could not be understood without esparto, that he was the peasant’s best friend, his most faithful ally. Most of them – he continues – are between 80 and 90 years old and do not understand that an element such as plastic is used, which pollutes more, and that esparto is not recovered. “It was a very strong emotional shock because they were very sensible and at the same time very utopian statements.”