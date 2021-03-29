The ship “Ever Given” was refloated this Monday and it is already circulating through the waters of the Suez Canal. This gigantic container ship was stranded and crossed on Tuesday, March 23 and caused a collapse of about 400 ships in the busy pass.

During the week solutions were sought, many unsuccessful, and in the early hours of Monday they managed to move it thanks to the help of the high tide. At noon, the Ever Given was already circulating normally, despite some contradictory information who claimed that the ship had run aground again.

The Suez Canal Authority published a video in which it is seen how the container ship floats in the waters of the canal and it moves without the help of tugs. The sirens of the other ships celebrated after intense dredging and aid work.

It will anchor in the Great Lake

According to Leth Agencies, which operates on the canal, stated that the ship is sailing in a northerly direction, heading for the central area of ​​the canal, where you can anchor in the Great Lake. There where you can anchor and pass a technical inspection.

“There have been no reports of contamination or cargo damage and initial investigations rule out any mechanical or engine failure,” he said. Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement (BSM) in a statement.

In theory, the transit through the canal will resume this afternoon and It will take almost four days for the Suez Canal to return to normal so that the 367 bottled boats circulate.

Of Panamanian flag and owned by the Taiwanese shipping company, The Evergreen, with 18,300 containers on board, was stranded amid strong winds and a sandstorm .