The huge Panamanian-flagged container ship that has been blocking traffic in the Suez Canal for almost a week has been partially refloated. However, completely restoring your boat’s steering will not be an easy task and could take several days.

About ten tugs managed to move several meters the position of the ‘Ever Given’, the 200,000-ton ship that ran aground last Tuesday amid strong winds and a sandstorm in the Suez Canal, in Egypt.

The Suez Canal Authority hired several specialized salvage companies to help refloat the ship. The operation managed to have a first success, according to said Monday the head of the organization, Osama Rabie: “it is the beginning of the refloating of the ship Ever Given after it responded successfully to the towing and towing maneuvers.”

After several unsuccessful attempts, the course of the 400 meter long boat has finally been corrected by 80%. The stern, which had been 4 meters away from shore, is now 102 meters clear, Rabie reported.

For almost a week, the ‘Ever Given’ has been blocking river traffic through the Suez, the canal that separates the Red Sea and the Mediterranean Sea, and which is one of the busiest trade routes on the planet. About 12% of world trade passes through this channel, which provides the shortest link between Asia and Europe.

The passage of at least 369 vessels has been blocked during all this time, including container ships, cargo vessels, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), causing multimillion-dollar losses.

Satellite image from Maxar Technologies showing the stranding of the ship ‘Ever Given’ in the Suez Canal in Egypt. March 27, 2021. AP

An operation that could take weeks or months

According to the Suez Canal Authority, the ‘Ever Given’ refloating operation could take anywhere from two and a half to three days, however, the Danish shipping group Maersk, the world’s largest shipping company for goods, He said the outages could take weeks or months to resolve.

“We have movement, which is good news. But I wouldn’t say it’s a piece of cake now, ”Peter Berdowski, CEO of Royal Boskalis, the parent company of Smit Salvage, told Dutch public radio. This firm, from the Netherlands, is one of those hired to help in the rescue operation of the gigantic ship.

Berdowski said that high pressure water is being injected under the bow of the ship, which is still stuck, to remove sand and clay, but if this is not successful, the containers would have to be removed from the ship, “which would cause a considerable delay ”.

But a source involved in the salvage operation told Reuters that they were re-ballasting the ship and hoped that, with a favorable tide, it would not be necessary to remove the cargo.

The water level must rise at least 2 meters in height to be able to resume the refloating operation. According to the Suez Canal Authority, the next maneuver will allow the ship to be completely altered to position it parallel to the shore, where it was stranded.

The Suez Canal is an important source of foreign exchange earnings for Egypt. But, blocking the transit of ships is costing the canal between 14 and 15 million dollars a day. Additionally, this problem has disrupted global supply chains, threatening costly delays for companies already grappling with restrictions imposed by the global health crisis.

With Reuters, EFE and local media