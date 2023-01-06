We are a very short time away HBO premiere one of his most anticipated series, The Last of Us, which will transfer the events of the video game from 2013 to serial chapters that tell the story. As already said, this is going to have some changes in terms of the plot, and now it is known that they will also involve the original timeline.

It is confirmed that the events of the series will take place in the years 2003 Y 2023which is ten years before what is seen in the video game of ps3since there it develops in 2013 Y 2033. And the explanation for making that decision is to make it feel more real, since we are currently living in that time.

This is what the producer says Craig mazin:

This was something that I talked about with Neil from the very beginning. It is a subtle difference. But I have this thing about jumping into the future. I feel like, if I’m watching a series and the year is 2023, and the series takes place in 2043, it’s a little less real. Even if I’m watching the series in 2023 and it happens in 2016, it’s a little less real. So I thought it might be interesting to say ‘Hey, look, in this parallel universe, this is happening right now. It’s happening this year.’” Practically speaking, the decision doesn’t change much other than giving us a slightly different palette of cues and set designs and car choices. But interestingly, as we went through the saga and kept finding new places and new relics of the old world, we kept going back to that 2003 vibe. So it’s really just trying to help people connect a little bit more and nothing more than that.

Remember that the series reaches HBO Max the January 15.

Via: techradar

Editor’s note: Without a doubt it will be a change that is not really going to affect much, since in the universe of The Last of Us there are no technological advances, there are not even smartphones, so it really doesn’t matter. Very excited to start watching the chapters.