New negotiations are pending in Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine. The Kremlin does not rule out stopping gas supplies. The overview.

Kyiv – Im Ukraine conflict* go the fights between the Ukraine* and Russia* further. president Volodymyr Zelenskyy* spoke on the night of Tuesday (March 29, 2022) about a tense situation despite some military successes by the Ukrainians. According to Selenskyj, the Russian units from the city of Irpin, which had been fought over for weeks, Kyiv* repelled.

The fights in Ukraine war* continued there and also in other parts of the country. The situation also remains “very difficult” in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Donbass and southern Ukraine regions. According to their own statements, the Ukrainian armed forces are trying to ward off attacks by Russian units in several places. The Russian advance on the city of Sloviansk in the Donetsk region in the south-east of the country and on the small town of Barvinkove in the Kharkiv region, about an hour’s drive away, is said to be in the process of being stopped, according to the situation report of the Ukrainian General Staff, which was published on Tuesday night on Facebook became. Selenskyj again called for tougher sanctions against Russia because of the war of aggression that began more than a month ago.

Ukraine war: Kremlin spokesman threatens – “No pay – no gas”

Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has continued to threaten that Russia could shut off gas supplies to Western Europe if importing countries comply with the President’s demand Wladimir Putin* refuse to pay for it in rubles.

“No pay – no gas,” Peskow told the American TV station PBS. Moscow*want the definitive answer of the EU* wait and then determine the next steps. “But we definitely don’t intend to present ourselves as benefactors and deliver free gas to Western Europe,” Peskov said. Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin had ordered that natural gas could only be delivered to “unfriendly” states like Germany against payment in rubles. This has already been rejected by some countries with reference to breach of contract.

Ukraine war: Kremlin has no plans to use nuclear weapons

At the same time, Peskov countered speculation that Moscow could use nuclear weapons in the Ukraine war. “No one in Russia thinks about using or even thinking about using nuclear weapons,” he said in the PBS interview. Russia only resorts to the nuclear arsenal if there is a “threat to its existence”. The state existence of Russia and the events in Ukraine have “nothing to do with each other”. Concern in the West about Moscow’s possible nuclear weapons plans increased when Putin ordered the Russian nuclear forces to be on alert at the start of the war of aggression in Ukraine.

Around four and a half weeks after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, renewed negotiations are pending between Moscow and Kyiv. On Tuesday, delegations from Russia and Ukraine are with the Turkish President Erdogan* to guest. According to Erdogan, the Turkish side wants to meet with the delegations before the talks begin.

Ukraine War: Half a million people have returned since the war began

According to the Ukrainian border police, around 510,000 people have returned from abroad since the start of the Russian war of aggression. In the past week alone there were 110,000 people, a spokesman for the authority told the daily newspaper “Welt”. Eight out of ten travelers are men. Most come from Poland. Before the war began, around 44 million people lived in Ukraine. According to the UN refugee agency UNHCR, around 3.9 million people have fled abroad.

Ukraine War: IAEA reports no damage to nuclear material in Kharkiv

A recent shelling damaged a nuclear research facility in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, but its small amount of nuclear material remained intact. This was announced by the director of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, on Monday evening (March 28, 2022), citing information from the Ukrainian nuclear regulatory authority. (Helena Gries with dpa) *fr.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.