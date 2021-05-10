The events of the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, the Silwan area adjacent to Al-Aqsa, and the checkpoints at Bab Al-Amoud, all of which are areas in East Jerusalem, in addition to several other separate incidents in the Palestinian territories, have prompted many countries of the world, including the UAE, to enter the line of events. To calm the situation and demand a de-escalation. However, the confrontations continue, and will likely extend for a longer period, according to observers. But far from all this, those who know the Palestinian issue include what is happening in the context of the “chaos of the caliphate” that was sparked by President Mahmoud Abbas’s decision to postpone the legislative elections scheduled for May 21. Was Abu Mazen aware of the results of his decision? Why the delay? And for whose interest?

The decision to postpone the legislative elections, which was televised, attributed the reason to President Abbas to the fact that Israel did not allow East Jerusalem residents to participate in the elections. And Mahmoud Al-Aloul, head of the Fatah list, said: Holding elections that do not include Jerusalem would be treason. But the question is: Did Israel effectively prevent East Jerusalem residents from participating in the elections? There is no official evidence of the ban, nor has it been explained why it is necessary to wait for permission from Israel to hold elections in East Jerusalem?

The leaders of “Fatah” have always glorified “popular struggle” as an alternative to the “armed struggle” slogan after “Oslo”. The question now is: Should not holding elections in East Jerusalem, such as placing ballot boxes in United Nations institutions, mosques and churches, including Al-Aqsa Mosque, moving from house to house with the ballot box, and placing boxes in the Jerusalem governorate, which were not annexed to Israel, is a chapter Bahia from the popular struggle? The failure of the “Fatah Authority” to take advantage of this opportunity, which does not require official permission, is a sign of its lack of belief in and following the struggle. It has become known that only a small group with interests within Fatah is the one who decides what should be. As Haaretz newspaper published by the writer “Amira Hess”, “It is very convenient for Israel that the Palestinian politics is managed by a small group of Fatah figures, who have their privileges, their horizons and their families’ economic horizon, and they have become hostages in its hands.”

Therefore, it was necessary to postpone the elections, which were to be contested by 1,400 candidates, 39 percent of whom were 40 or younger. Such a parliament would have expedited and facilitated, according to analysts, the arrangement of the succession process in Ramallah.