The Administration of President Gabriel Boric holds an official ceremony at the La Moneda Palace, with which it will seek to remember the victims of the dictatorship and sign a transversal declaration of support for democracy. Despite attempts to include all political sectors, the so-called Santiago Commitment will not have the signatures of the parties grouped in the Chile Vamos coalition, from the traditional right, nor from the Republican Party, from the extreme right. In addition to this official act that will put an end to an eventful commemoration – marked by the resignation of its main coordinator, Patricio Fernández -, there will be public demonstrations organized by groups of victims of the dictatorship. Other institutions, such as universities, also have events scheduled.