Messi appears quoted more than 300 times in MGO Global’s IPO prospectus, Registered with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. There are also numerous photos of him. The company has an agreement to sell clothing with the brand of the star of the Argentine national team and PSG. For a company of doubtful viability and which has less than two years left on its contract with Messi, the time to go public seemed ideal, with the soccer player recently crowned world champion with Argentina. The Miami-based firm was listed this Friday for the first time on the Nasdaq in the United States and the premiere has been somewhat bumpy.

The price of the placement on the Stock Market was 5 dollars per share. The company’s founders and shareholders prior to the IPO have invested $4.1 million in the company, at a price of $0.35 per share. Without the company having proven to be viable, the sale price of the new shares has been those 5 dollars. 1.5 million titles have been placed, so that the new partners have placed 7.5 million, almost twice as many as the original ones. However, as they have entered at a higher price, they have received much fewer shares, around 11% of the capital. The placement can be increased by another 330,000 shares, although part of the funds remain on the road due to the costs of the IPO.

At that price of $5 per share, MGO Global It was now valued at around 58 million euros and the value of the shares of the two main shareholders, Maximiliano Ojeda (executive president) and Virginia Hilfiger, (design director and little sister of Tommy Hilfiger) were worth around 20 million, multiplying the value of your investment by more than 10.

When the shares have started trading, Messi’s claim has had more weight than possible doubts about the real value of the company. The price has skyrocketed and has reached a maximum of 16.61 dollars, which implied a rise of 232% over the placement price and an average return of 4,645% over the price at which the original shareholders invested (it is still much higher for the founders and lower for those who entered the capital last year at a price of one dollar per share through a private placement).

The party has not lasted long. After touching that high, stocks have taken the downward leg of the roller coaster to return to the starting point or even a little lower. The price has closed at 4.65 euros, which represents a loss of 7% with respect to the placement price, but no less than 72% for those who had the misfortune to buy at the highest price of the session.

Doubts about the company

Even with the subsequent crash, MGO Global, a company with four employees, is worth about $54 million on the stock market. Not bad for a company that states in its IPO prospectus: “There are substantial questions about our ability to continue as a going concern as a result of our historic recurring losses and negative cash flows from operations, as well as our reliance on private equity and financing.”

MGO was founded in 2018 and acquired its current corporate form in 2021. The company acknowledges that the only asset in its product portfolio is the Messi brand, which it uses on clothing. For that brand they have reached an agreement with the firm that manages the businesses of the Argentine star, Leo Messi Management (LMM), domiciled in Barcelona. Basically, the agreement establishes that Messi will collect a royalty of 12% of the sales of his brand’s clothing billed by MGO, but the Argentine star guarantees a minimum of four million euros for a contract that lasts three years and does not is subject to automatic renewal. MGO Global, therefore, debuts on the stock market with two years left on his contract with Messi.

In the first nine months of 2022, in the first year of the current agreement, the company has achieved net sales of $336,701, which does not even cover the guaranteed minimum payment to Messi. For now, the Messi style in dress clothes does not seem to have succeeded much.

The company has suffered losses from January to September of 1.86 million dollars. It already had large losses in previous years and expects to continue having them. He makes no secret of it in the prospectus: “We cannot predict when, if at all, our operations will be profitable. We expect to incur significant net losses as we develop our business and pursue our business strategy. We intend to invest significantly in our business before we expect cash flow from operations to be sufficient to cover our operating expenses.” Dividend, of course, has never been paid nor is it expected “in the foreseeable future”.

Before the IPO, the company had consumed all the capital invested by the shareholders and had negative equity: “As indicated in our financial statements, as of September 30, 2022, we had a cumulative deficit of $5,072,751 ”.

The company estimated that it would raise between 5.9 and 6.9 million dollars with the IPO and said in the brochure that it intended to use 65% (approximately 3.8 million dollars) for the expansion of the team and marketing. and the other 35% (approximately $2.1 million) “for general corporate and administrative purposes, including working capital and capital expenditures.”

Despite its precarious financial situation, MGO Global says it “intends to acquire other apparel companies to add to our portfolio of brands,” though there appears to be no rush: “Currently, we have not identified or entered into active discussions or negotiations with no acquisition target.”

The IPO prospectus is full of risk warnings, starting with the fact that those who subscribed to the new $5 shares immediately suffered a $4.61 dilution in the tangible book value of the company or that the contract with LMM, Messi’s company, ends on December 31, 2024 and there is no guarantee that it will be renewed. Therefore, there is one that stands out: “Our business could suffer immeasurable damage in the event that we lose our relationship with LLM or otherwise breach the terms and conditions of our license agreement.”