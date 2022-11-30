The hospitality industry, event makers and concert halls are not keen on reducing the noise level in their part of the sector. This is what the sector organizations say in response to the Health Council’s advice that was published this morning. State Secretary Maarten van Ooijen (Public Health) therefore does not rule out measures such as a new law.
#event #industry #turn #music #State #Secretary #thinking #law
The Debate – Social exhaustion in China: the challenge facing Xi Jinping after the protests
First modification: 12/01/2022 - 03:00 China has experienced several days of citizen demonstrations in recent days in rejection of the...
Leave a Reply