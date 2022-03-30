The Event by Annie Ernaux is not a novel. The author writes at the beginning of her book, which was published in 2000, that she wanted to describe something “that was nothing but time outside and inside me”. At the end of her story, she speaks of a debt that has been paid: Now she has made amends “that it happened and I didn’t do anything with it”. Because: “Things happened to me so that I could report them.”

For a film that wants to transform this report into images, this is a mortgage. Because the time outside and inside Annie Ernaux, the time in her sentences, is not the time on the screen. “The Event” only has a hundred pages; almost half of it is about the abortion that the author had performed by a midwife in Paris in January 1964 and her attempts to visualize the memory of it almost forty years later. Only a few diary-like passages remain for the world in which Ernaux, then still Annie Duchesne, lived at that time: Once she goes to the theater – Sartre’s “Closed Society” is showing -, another time to the cinema, in between she mentions Kennedy’s assassination in Dallas (“but I couldn’t muster any interest in that anymore”).