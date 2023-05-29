













The Evening of Year 3: Ibai presented the change of Viruzz for his Box event

Through a broadcast he revealed that he evaluated up to four candidates but finally decided that Misho Amoli will take his place. He is an influencer and content creator who has participated in other sporting events before.

Among them was the basketball 3×3 (Streamers Cup), which Ibai also did. Regarding this change for La Velada of year 3, Misho himself commented that he is prepared to compete, and incidentally, that he is not afraid of anyone.

Likewise, he had wanted to participate in this boxing match for a long time. But he knew they had never seen him, so he is more than grateful that they gave him a fighting chance.

Fountain: Twitter.

Misho seems to be a good addition to the Year 3 Soiree. Although he has been boxing for a long time, he has never competed seriously. One of the reasons he decided to get away from him for a bit was because he got his nose broken.

In a comment he made to Ibai Llanos he said ‘I haven’t touched a glove in a long time but there’s no problem, 30 days is a long time to prepare’. The event will take place on July 1, 2023.

So he has just over a month to train and be ready for the Year 3 Evening. Shelao, who is Misho Amoli’s rival, also had a say.

In particular, he highlighted the physical appearance of his opponent and commented “He is a guy who looks interesting, handsome, big, strong and sporty”.

To the above, he added ‘it’s going to be an interesting evening’. Why was it that Viruzz decided to retire? As we told you before, due to injury.

Fountain: Twitter.

In this case, it is an eye injury due to a blow he suffered and which caused him to lose sight for a few moments. So the best thing is to be careful and be 100% recovered.

That’s why he decided to retire and Ibai had to find someone to replace him. Surely Misho, who is almost two meters tall and weighs about 100 kilos, will do well in the competition. But that we will only know in the summer.

Apart from The Evening of Year 3 we have more geek information in EarthGamer.