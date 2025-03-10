

03/10/2025



Updated at 8:37 p.m.





There are not many events that have stadiums barely take out tickets for it. The Evening of the year It is one of them, with a show that includes music, sport, famous and young people. The architect of success is Ibai Llanos29 -year -old Spanish streamer, who managed to fill the Santiago Bernabéu in the last appointment in an hour. In 2024 he gathered 80,000 people in the Madrid temple and added 3.8 million viewers through Twitch

Among the novelties this year in what will be the evening of the year 5, the format one will return against one with seven fights, significantly reducing the number of participants. Fourteen participants will face each other and, as Ibai Llanos has pointed out, among some of them there are pending accounts that could be solved in the ring.

The event will take place in La Cartuja, Seville, on Saturday, July 26, 2025. In addition, it will be the first time it will be nocturnal, due to the heat it makes in the Andalusian city. The event will start at 8:00 p.m. and could end until 3:00 am in the morning.

Pereira vs rivaldios

PERXITA VS GASPI

(Evolution news)

In the Evening of the year Vwhich has been presented this Monday, March 10 at the Barcelona Victoria TheaterIBAI himself confirmed that he will pay an economical bonus to the night Knock out.