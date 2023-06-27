













The Evening of the Year 3: Where to watch the Ibai event live and free | EarthGamer

In this sense, the best way to see it directly is through the Ibai Twitch channel, that is, on www.twitch.tv/ibai.

From there you will be able to see everything that happens on July 1, 2023, which is when this event will take place. Now what time will it start? Well, there is still no exact one.

Based on last year’s edition, La Velada del Año 3 could start at 6:00 p.m. CET, which would be at 10:00 a.m. according to Central Mexico time on the same day.

We recommend: Ibai promises to break the viewership record on Twitch with the Evening of Year 3.

Obviously, the most practical way to not miss anything, like previous comments, is to connect beforehand.

Now, if what you want is to enjoy it directly, you must buy your ticket for the boxing session at the Cívitas Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid.

Source: Twitter

Through Twitch you will be able to watch Ibai Llanos’s La Velada del Año 3 for free, but what if you want to go to the stadium to support your favorite streamer or influencer live?

So you should be prepared to shell out a good amount if you still get a ticket.

The cheapest is priced at 76.19 euros (MX$1,423.96), and the most expensive in the exclusive area is worth 142.86 euros (MX$2,669.99). There are also intermediate zones available.

One year ago today was the evening of Year II. An unforgettable event. The day you made the world record in the history of Twitch. There are 6 days left for the third edition of the evening. Now everything is ready. pic.twitter.com/hTbYonGrWr — Ibai (@IbaiLlanos) June 25, 2023

For what has been announced, minors can attend the Evening of the Year 3 of Ibai Llanos. But they need to be accompanied by a responsible adult. The confirmed duels so far are the following:

Ampeter vs. abraham matthew

Sammy Rivers vs. Marina Rivers

Fernanfloo vs. luzu

Misho vs. Shelao

amouranth vs. mayichi

Coscu vs. German Garmendia

Source: Twitter.

Misho is filling in for Viruzz as the latter suffered an injury in another boxing match and decided to take it easy. It doesn’t look like there will be another last-minute change.

Apart from La Velada del Año 3 and Ibai Llanos we have more geeky information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 11 times, 11 visits today)