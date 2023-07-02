













For what reason? Simply, because it was not forcefully but by decision of the judges who evaluated the performance of both. Which is why Twitter is now full of negative comments.

‘THE STOLEN OF THE YEAR’ is the trend by which many are complaining about Riverss’ victory over Rivers in The Soiree of Year 3.

In one of the most important moments of their boxing match, Rivers brutally beats his rival. There it seemed that the judges would favor her.

But in reality it was the opposite, since they voted 2 to 1 in favor of Riverss. As expected, the latter celebrated that they gave her the victory.

Other accusations in The Evening of Year 3 was that everything was “set up” for Riverss to overcome Samy Rivera.

There is no shortage of those who say that although the Mexican fought harder, that only happened in occasional moments of the three rounds.

From what it seems in the case of Riverss, the judges took defense and counterattacks more into account to give their approval. River received many signs of support before and after the fight.

Tremendous match of Evening 3 on behalf of the rivis and one like this gives victory to the other??! What was stolen day of the year! pic.twitter.com/bSJXpDstnq — Hadjy Silman (Taylor’s Version) (@HadjySilman) July 1, 2023

Before he got into the ring of La Velada del Año 3, the boxer Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez gave him encouragement. In a message Canelo told him “I know you are going to fight, I congratulate you, look forward to it, we are with you and we will be supporting you”.

Previously, both Rivers and Riverss made some comments about their weight, about the first having to go up and the second down, something that did not leave them entirely convinced.

