













The Party of the Year 3: La Rivers takes revenge, gets in the ring again and wins her second match | EarthGamer







As we shared with you before, she had to cancel her participation in the event, and all due to a last-minute medical problem. So her rival, Mayichi, had no one to face in her own fight.

So in order not to leave Mayichi without participating, a decision had to be made, and that is how she faced Rivers in La Velada del Año 3. This influencer and streamer from Mexico decided not to miss the opportunity.

We recommend: The Evening of the Year 3: La Rivers loses her fight against the Spanish by decision.

Especially to get rid of the bad taste left by the fight against Riverss, in which, although she fought hard, the judges decided that the Spanish woman had won. That led to accusations online that the whole thing was ‘fixed’.

Fountain: Youtube.

The Rivers vs. Mayichi was one of the surprises of La Velada del Año 3, and this time the judges decided that the Mexican was the one who completely dominated the fight.

Good thing Samy Rivera was in top shape and ready to fight. Her match against Riverss didn’t wear her down enough to prevent her from participating and her being able to fight Mayichi. This is just a sample that Rivers was able to overcome.

Amouranth’s withdrawal from Soiree of Year 3 was an afterthought. Originally, the doctors who treated her told her that she could participate in her fight against Mayichi.

Fountain: Youtube.

But a few days before the event the prognosis of his illness changed. So to protect herself she decided not to participate.

This was the second time in this year’s edition that a streamer or influencer had to withdraw for medical reasons.

Apart from La Velada del Año 3 and Ibai Llanos we have more geeky information at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 12 times, 12 visits today)