That is because one of the content generators, Samy ‘Rivers’ Rivera, held two fights and all due to the last minute withdrawal of one of the participants. In this case we refer to Amouranth.

So there was an empty place, and at the same time, a second chance for Rivers to participate in The Evening of Year 3. The results of the matches were as follows:

Abraham Matthew vs. Ampeter = Abraham won

Rivers vs. Riverss = Riverss won

Fernanfloo vs. Luzu = Fernanfloo won

Shelao vs. Misho = Shelao won

Rivers vs. Mayichi = Rivers won

Coscu vs. German Garmendia = Coscu won

The way in which these victories took place caught the attention of those watching Year 3 Revelry. In the first matchup Abraham won a split decision against Ampeter.

It is the same thing that ended up repeating itself in the second, since many thought that Rivers won but the judges ruled that Riverss beat her 2 to 1.

In the case of Fernanfloo, although it was still by split decision, some say that he vastly outplayed Luzu.

bittersweet feeling because I do not agree with the result of the first fight and that itself did not allow me to celebrate the second victory well. But today we made history, we did 2 fights in the same night. Today we saw so many months of effort, dedication, discipline and… pic.twitter.com/9nsLOWtzBy — rivers (@samyriveratv) July 2, 2023

In the case of Shelao’s victory, no one could complain since he won Misho by technical knockout. And as for Rivers’ battle against Mayichi in The Year 3 Match, he won by unanimous decision.

The last duel of the day, that of Coscu against Germán, again was by knockout and that happened in the second round. So no one can complain about lack of variety. For now it is not known how many simultaneous viewers there were on Twitch.

But it seems that it exceeded three million. Apart from La Velada del Año 3 and Ibai Llanos we have more geeky information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

