FC Barcelona once again took a victory in a tough game in which Girona, perhaps, deserved something more. Xavi’s men continue to stretch their advantage with Real Madrid, and little by little they are beginning to form their candidacy to win the league title.
These are the evaluations of the culé team players:
Ter Stegen (8): He was once again essential for Barcelona to continue leading LaLiga. One more day without conceding for good Marc André.
Jules Koundé (6): It has been shown that he is the best player Barça has for that position, although it must be recognized that today he has not been deployed excessively in attack.
Ronald Araújo (8): it doesn’t matter which striker they put on him, he’s always going to end up undermining his morale. Exceptional game by the Uruguayan covering Castellanos.
Éric García (5): he was seen very focused on not making mistakes. Very successful in the distribution.
Marcos Alonso (5): the culé team missed the figure of Alejandro Balde. They have nothing to do in terms of depth and offensive contribution.
Sergio Busquets (6): somewhat flat game of a Sergio Busquets who was very supported by the rest of the culés midfielders in defensive tasks.
Frenkie de Jong (7): he was seen very involved in the game at all times, but perhaps he was not as decisive as he had been in recent weeks. He is already the owner.
Gavi (6): he completed a correct game but without too many interventions. De Jong and Pedri were more protagonists.
Ousmane Dembélé (SC): the Frenchman left the pitch injured in the 20th minute. Alarm bells went off in Barcelona at a key moment of the season. Let’s hope it stays scared.
Raphinha (5): for now he is not justifying the money that was paid for him. The Brazilian must show much more with the ball, not focus exclusively on putting crosses into the area.
Ansu Fati (5): He completed a good match with the ball, but he was again very erratic in the final decision-making. He had a couple of chances to score.
Pedri (8): he practically played as a starter, as he came on in the 20th minute as a result of Ousmane Dembélé’s injury. He put the Catalans ahead with a “rogue” goal waiting for the ball at the far post. MVP.
Jordi Alba (8): Xavi was right with his substitution at half-time, as Pedri’s goal came thanks to a good combination play by Barça that culminated in Jordi Alba putting the ball to the far post.
Franck Kessie: SC
Alejandro Balde: SC
