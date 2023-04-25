Ambassador Ahmed Abu Zeid, the official spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said, “As part of the state’s efforts to implement the evacuation plan for Egyptian citizens in Sudan, today, April 24, 134 Egyptian citizens in Sudan were evacuated through air evacuation.”

Also, “334 citizens were evacuated through land evacuation, in coordination with the Sudanese authorities.”

He added, “The number of Egyptians who have been evacuated from Sudan has reached 904 since the start of the evacuation plan.”

He continued, “The Egyptian embassy in Khartoum, the consulates of Khartoum and Port Sudan, and the consular office in Wadi Halfa continue to coordinate with Egyptian citizens to evacuate them.”

During the past two days, several countries rushed to transfer their nationals to safety amid ongoing fighting between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces.