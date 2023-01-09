Yesterday, Sharjah Police evacuated 95 impounded vehicles, carrying approximately 350 people, on the tow rest road, as a result of a rockslide that closed the road.

The head of the Roads and Transport Authority in Sharjah, Eng. Yousef Khamis Al-Othmani, confirmed the evacuation of the detained vehicles in record time, after preparing a temporary road quickly, in cooperation with the competent authorities, without any injuries or material losses. He stated that the rockslides occurred as a result of heavy rains during the past days, pointing out that a report had been received stating that vehicles had been detained on the road, and that it was dealt with through temporary solutions.

Sharjah Police announced the temporary closure of the road as a result of the falling rocks and the closure of the street path, and the opening of one side of it, to facilitate the disembarkation of visitors to the rest house.