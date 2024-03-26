In Belgium, the government has also made the choice to make electric driving more attractive by expanding its portfolio. Since February 12 of this year, Belgians can apply for a subsidy for EVs purchased since September 25, 2023. This has been used 2,006 times so far. This means that the EV subsidy in Belgium is almost half empty after one month.

Flemish Member of Parliament Sofie Mertens asked Mobility Minister Lydia Peeters what the state of affairs is regarding the EV subsidy. The 2,006 applications together amount to 9.2 million euros. Almost all requests were made by private individuals: no fewer than 1,975 cars are intended for personal use. More than 1,500 of the EVs with Belgian plates are new.

In Belgium, different standards are used for the EV subsidy than in the Netherlands. When purchasing a new electric car with a maximum price of 40,000 euros, Belgians can receive a 5,000 euro subsidy from the state. New EVs of up to 40,000 euros for the business receive a 3,000 euro subsidy. For a second-hand EV with a maximum new price of 60,000 you can get 3,000 euros in pocket money in Belgium.

What about in the Netherlands?

In the Netherlands we receive less subsidy, but more money is allocated. If you buy a new EV here with a price of up to 45,000 euros, you can apply for a subsidy of 2,950 euros. For second-hand cars, the new price must also be 45,000 euros and you can receive a subsidy of 2,000 euros. Since January 9 this year, 10.5 million euros in EV subsidies have been distributed.

More than a million euros more than in Belgium, despite the fact that the Dutch government provides less subsidy per car. On the other hand, Dutch people have been able to apply for the subsidy for some time. The group of people who wanted EVs already bought an electric car with a subsidy before 2024. In addition, the Dutch state has been handing out subsidies since January 9, while in Belgium they have only been doing so since February 12.

The Netherlands still has that much EV subsidy in 2024

In the Netherlands we do not have to worry that our EV pot will run out for the time being. On March 25, the Dutch government made an amount of 58 million euros available for 2024. You can see how many euros are still available at the Rijksdienst voor Ondernemend Nederland. For now, 82 percent of that remains. However, Belgium is already examining whether the amount of 20 million needs to be supplemented. The government thinks that 20 million euros will still be enough, but will take action if it appears that there is more interest in the subsidy.