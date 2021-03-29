The launch announced this Sunday by MásMóvil of a friendly takeover bid (takeover bid) for 100% of Euskaltel caught the market by surprise, which was expecting an operation with Vodafone but never thought it would involve the Basque firm. But not all investors were ignorant of the takeover bid if one takes into account the massive purchases of Euskaltel securities that have taken place in the last month and that have triggered the price of the teleco Basque 17% since last March 1.

Indeed, the share of the Basque operator closed on March 1 at 8.20 euros and rose to 9.59 euros at the end of the session last Friday, March 26, the last before the takeover was announced. . In the same period, the index of the selective Ibex 35 has risen a modest 1.4%. In fact, the level reached on Friday marks the highest for Euskaltel almost four years ago, since in May 2017 it exceeded 10 euros per title.

It is also noteworthy that the share has appreciated by 6.7% since March 15, the date on which, according to the documentation sent to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), MásMóvil sent the non-binding purchase offer to the president of the Euskaltel board of directors. Two days later, the Euskaltel board responded to MásMóvil considering its offer “friendly and attractive and showing its willingness to advance the operation”. And on that same date, both companies signed a confidentiality agreement. Since March 15, the Ibex has fallen 1.7%.

The revaluation of Euskaltel in the middle of the negotiation of the takeover bid does not automatically mean that it has leaked the operation and that a series of investors have bought the securities making use of that privileged information, a conduct that is persecuted by law. However, on these occasions the CNMV usually opens an ex officio investigation to verify that no irregularity has occurred.

Play despite

MásMóvil announced this Sunday the launch of this friendly bid for 100% of Euskaltel’s shares for an amount close to 2,000 million euros. The operation values ​​each share of the Basque firm at 11.17 euros, which represents a premium of 26.8% compared to the weighted average price of the securities in the last six months, and 16.4% compared to the closing of the last Friday.

What no one can deny the protagonists of the merger is their discretion in the face of the media, and even their game of distraction. In the last month, there have been several public appearances by both the CEO of MásMóvil, Meinrad Spenger, and that of Euskaltel, José Miguel García. The former has tired of praising a possible consolidation of the telecommunications sector every time he was asked about the possible merger with Vodafone, although taking great care to imply that there was something firm in this regard. García’s case is even more striking because he did not hesitate to refer to the alleged merger of MásMóvil with Vodafone as an opportunity for Euskaltel, since it would allow it to claim regulatory remedies, the conditions that the authorities can impose to ensure competition, such as the sale of assets or transfer of network.