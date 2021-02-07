The European Commission tries to turn the page after starring in an unprecedented escalation of tensions with the pharmaceutical AstraZeneca on account of alleged problems in the manufacture of vaccines against covid-19. Just a week ago, the Community Executive managed to seal a truce with the British company to deliver 40 million doses between now and next March. However, the fact that this number of vials represents just half of the initially agreed (80 million) has triggered doubts about Brussels’ strategy in the so-called vaccine war.

Compensation

According to the contract agreed between the European Commission and AstraZeneca, each member state will compensate the company and its subcontractors for “all damages, liabilities and legal costs” that could derive from the use or administration of the vaccine. Luis Miguel Hinojosa, professor of International Law, reveals that this clause does not prevent individuals from taking the pharmaceutical company to court in the event that they or their family members suffer the adverse consequences of a defective item. However, he points out that, if the company is finally convicted, “it will be the governments of the EU that will ultimately be responsible for paying the compensation.”